Range Rover Sport SV accepts new tailored Black Edition attire

Second bespoke Sport launched in South Africa this year will officially go on-sale after its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week.

Second special edition Range Rover Sport launched in South Africa this year sports a fully blacked-out look. Image: JLR

JLR has unveiled its second special edition version of Range Rover Sport SV after removing the wraps from the limited run Edition Two in March.

Set to be restricted to a number of units, the exact allocation not provided, the SV Black Edition, as with the Edition Two, is the work of the marque’s SV Bespoke division with no changes having taken place underneath or up front.

The Black number

As per its name, the Black is finished is a full Narvik Black hue complete with the gloss exterior package, a black-painted carbon fibre bonnet, gloss black Brembo brake calipers and black quad exhaust outlets.

Going further, the usually white SV roundel on the tailgate now has a black ceramic finish, with the final exterior addition being black forged 23-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, and unlike the Edition Two, the Black doesn’t offer a choice of interior colours and materials options.

Instead, all units receive Ebony or black Windsor leather, gloss black decorative inserts, copper inserts on the steering wheel, centre console and gear lever, and the same forged carbon fibre as on the Edition Two, albeit with the name script.

Interior gets a black and partial copper theme. Image: JLR

SV Black-branded illuminated treadplates round the interior off, together with the SV Performance seats that do without the carbon seatbacks as on the Edition Two.

Mechanically as is

Underneath, the SV Black Edition remains dynamically unchanged from the normal SV, meaning the retention of not only the Brembo brakes, but also the 6D adaptive dampers, All-Wheel Steering system, revised chassis and suspension, Active Torque Vectoring and the Active Locking Differential.

As mentioned, motivation continues to be provided by the BMW-sourced mild-hybrid 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 467kW/750Nm.

Unique 23-inch gloss black alloy wheels have been selected, while even the exhaust outlets have been finished black. Image: JLR

Paired to the ZF-made eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels, the Sport SV Black Edition will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds, and hit a limited top speed of 290 km/h.

Included is the Dynamic Launch Mode which, apart from the inclusion of launch control, raises the Newton Metres to 800 Nm for short spells.

Price

Confirmed to make its official world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that commences next week, the SV Black Edition has been approved for South Africa priced from R3 671 500 without options.

A credit of R300 000 over the Edition Two, the Black’s sticker does, however, include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

