Brakes slammed on Dutch Grand Prix after 2026

Reason for the event's departure after 2026 wasn't made public.

Zandvoort’s famous Tarzan turn one will see F1 cars negotiate it for the final time in 2026. Photo DPPI (Photo by DPPI / DPPI / DPPI via AFP)

The Dutch Grand Prix, at the seaside Zandvoort circuit, will come to an end in 2026, organisers said on Wednesday.

“We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026,” event director Robert van Overdijk said in a statement.

The event had been expected to return to the F1 calendar in 2020 after a 35-year absence, but only made its comeback the following year as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its return, each edition had been won by now newly crowned four-times champion Max Verstappen. This year’s edition saw a minor speed bump on his drive towards the World Championship, as he endured a miserable weekend in changeable weather, losing out to McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Van Overdijk told national broadcaster NOS said there were “various options on the table” to continue holding the Dutch GP, as Formula One looks to expand into new markets.

“We could have rotated with other circuits, there was also the possibility to continue annually,” said Van Overdijk.

But in the end, the decision was taken to end the race after the 2026 edition, he said.

“We’re going out with a bang. Of course it also makes us a bit sad, but more than anything else, we’re proud.”

“In 2026, we will close an iconic chapter in Dutch sporting history. Max Verstappen has of course been a big driving force in that,” he said.

“Above all, let’s enjoy the two race weekends we have left.”

The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix will take place from August 29-31.

“I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

