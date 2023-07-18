Hybrid suited new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 step-out

By Charl Bosch

With both the standard GLC and GLC Coupe officially accounted for, Mercedes-Benz has completed the former’s model count by introducing the pair of the AMG models comprising the mild-hybrid GLC 43 and the new plug-in hybrid GLC 63 S E Performance.

AMG GLC 43

Effectively the SUV version of the controversial new AMG C43, the GLC 43, at one point rumoured to be called GLC 53, eschews the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 that made 287kW/520Nm for the sedan’s 48-volt mild-hybrid 2.0-litre M139 turbo four-cylinder also used, without electrification, in the A45 S.

Paired to the nine-speed MCT gearbox that incorporates launch control, the setup produces 300kW/500Nm, which increases by 10 kW for short bursts as a result of the 48-volt EQ Boost belt-driven starter generator.

Its amount of twist going to all four corners via the AMG-optimised 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, the GLC 43 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, one-tenth faster than the old V6, and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Building on the aesthetic of AMG Line equipped standard GLC, the 43’s exterior revisions comprise the AMG front apron and Panamericana grille, extended door sills, a faux rear diffuser, oval exhaust outlets and 19-inch AMG light alloy wheels.

As before, the darkened Night and extended Night II Packages can be specified as an option, along with the separate Carbon package.

Small changes from the standard GLC have taken place inside. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Matching its go, Benz has revised the 43’s chassis by fitting the AMG Ride Control suspension as standard, along with the adaptive dampers, the otherwise optional rear-axle steering system and the AMG-tuned steering.

As before, the AMG Dynamic Select system offers five modes and the mentioned Ride Control three; Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Providing stopper power are the steel AMG sport brakes made-up of a four-piston caliper setup at the front and single-piston at the rear. Respective disc sizes are 370 mm and 360 mm.

AMG sport seats are standard fare inside. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Carrying over the standard GLC and GLC Coupe’s interior design, the 43’s unique additions comprise the AMG sport seats trimmed in Artico faux or optional Nappa leather, AMG specific readouts and graphics within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system, Nappa leather AMG Performance steering wheel, alloy gear shift paddles and AMG illuminated door sills.

Available as options are the AMG Performance seats and the AMG Head-Up Display.

AMG GLC 63 S E Performance

While still the flagship GLC, the 63 now becomes a plug-in hybrid. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

With the departure of the regular GLC 63 and 63 S, the S E Performance takes up station as the most powerful GLC ever made, in addition to being the three-pointed star’s most powerful SUV above the G63.

Taking a lead from the C63 S E Performance, the GLC 63 swaps the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 from its predecessor for the 2.0-litre M139 that carries over the mild-hybrid system and electric blower from the GLC 43, but adds a 6.1-kWh battery driving an 80 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Wheel sizes range from 20 to 21-inches. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Producing as much as 150 kW on its own, the electric hardware, in combination with the four-cylinder combustion engine, produces a total of 500kW/1 020Nm that results in the GLC 63 S E Performance being capable of 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds despite weighing a reported 2 235 kg.

Limited to 275 km/h with a uniquely tuned nine-speed MCT transmission employed, the 63’s claimed all-electric range is 12 km as a result of AMG focusing on all-out performance rather than class-leading range.

Interior changes from the GLC 43 limited to colours and materials. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Externally, the 63’s exterior gains mirrors those of the GLC 43, but with trapezoidal exhaust outlets and an active double wing rear diffuser. The alloy wheel size is 20-inches with 21-inches available as an option.

Underneath, AMG has carried over the dynamic alterations from the GLC 43, but with three additional settings for the Dynamic Select system, the ability to fully disengage the Electronic Stability Programme and the standard inclusion of the 48-volt Active Roll Stabilisation system.

Leather and Artico faux leather AMG Performance seats are standard inside. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Finally, the steel brakes on the 43 makes way for the AMG composite stoppers made-up of a six-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear, complete with discs measuring 390 mm and 370 mm respectively.

Inside, the AMG Performance seats are standard fare and decked-out in a combination of Nappa leather and Artico man-made leathers. The remainder of the tweaks applied to the GLC 43 are carried over without change.

Not confirmed yet

Reportedly on track to go on-sale next year, neither the AMG GLC 43 nor the GLC 63 S E Performance have been confirmed for South Africa.

However, should approval be given on the back of the standard models already being present, expect both to become available sometime next year.

In addition, expect an imminent due of the 43 and 63 coupe models following the standard GLC Coupe‘s reveal in March this year.

