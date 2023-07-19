High velocity awaits National Extreme Festival at East London

By Andre De Kock

South Africa’s fastest racetrack will host the country’s premier motorsport show, the National Extreme Festival, this weekend.

The occasion will be Saturday’s National Championship Bigfoot Express race day at the East London Grand Prix circuit, to accommodate seven national championship racing disciplines.

GTC

Officially, the event’s top billing will belong to the Global Touring Car category (GTC) that will see 15 cars on the tarmac.

Youngster Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) currently leads the title chase from defending champion Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla).

Third in the championship is rookie Nathi Msimanga (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) ahead of Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Andrew Rackstraw (Sparco Volkswagen Golf GTI), Josh Le Roux (Master Stairs Audi S3) and Julian van der Watt (Investchem BMW 128ti).

Class of Polo

Keegan Campos (Veloci SupaPolo) should be the man to beat in the SupaCup category, pursued by people like Bradley Liebenberg (Hype Energy SupaPolo). Picture: Andre Laubscher.

Behind them, Keegan Campos (Veloci SupaPolo) should be the man to beat in the SupaCup category, pursued by the likes of Bradley Liebenberg (Hype Energy SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) Arnold Neveling (Gonscor SupaPolo), Tate Bishop (Angri SupaPolo) and Kara Hill (Kalex SupaPolo).

Dawie van der Merwe (Nathan’s Polo) could stand on the podium after Saturday’s CompCare Polo Cup races. Picture: Andre’ Laubscher.

Charl Visser (Universal Polo) will be the victory favourite in the CompCare Polo Cup category, with his closest adversaries being the likes of Dawie van der Merwe (Nathan’s Polo), Giordano Lupini (Tork Craft Polo), Anthony Pretorius (Bucketlist Polo), Jason Loosemore (Security Polo) and Farhaan Basha (QV Polo).

Supercars

The weekend’s quickest laps around the East London Grand Prix circuit should be set by the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar contenders. Picture: Andre Laubscher.

The highest speeds of the weekend will certainly come from the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar brigade, with Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 RSR), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan), Paul Hill (Kalex Aston Martin V8 Vantage), Gianni Giannoccaro (Nissan GT-R), Marius Jackson (Audi R8 LMS), Nicky Dicks (SAJCO Porsche 911 GT3) and Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8 LMS) at the front of the field.

GR Cup

Teenagers Sa’aad Variawa, Nikki Vostanis, Karah Hill, Bjorn Berthold and Ryan Naicker, could all fight for podium places in the Toyota GR League, while journalists Setshaba Mashigo, Denis Droppa, The Citizen‘s Mark Jones and Chad Luckhoff will aim for glory in the GR86 league.

Single seaters

The Investchem Formula 1600 should see Troy Dolinscheck (Sujean Mygale) as victory favourite, challenged by people like Jason Coetzee (Mint Wrapworks Mygale), Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Siya Mankonkwana (Investchem Mygale) and Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale).

Two-wheels

Jayson Lamb (Max 4), Graeme van Breda ((Stefanutti), Brain Bontekoning (Jaguar), Pieter de Vos (Jongingozi) and Johan Le Roux (Avidan ) could all fight for podiums in the SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters category

Entry

The circuit gates will be open early on Saturday, with racing to start at 09h00. Pre-sale tickets are available at R80 per person or buy yours at the gate for R100. Under 12s get in free. The contact number is 043 736 4024.

