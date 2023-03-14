Wraps comes off coupe-backed new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Charl Bosch

With the standard GLC having showed itself last year, Mercedes-Benz has now debuted the second generation GLC Coupe expected in South Africa later this year.

Sibling changes carried over…

A model, whose future remains disputed in spite of Benz remarking last month, it could be retained after 2026 instead of falling foul of its mass 14 model reduction before 2030, the fastback GLC receives the same exterior revisions as the normal model, albeit clothed as in coupe suit.

Additionally equipped with the same options as its siblings ranging from the AMG Line and Night Packages exterior, to alloy wheel sizes up to 20-inches, the adaptions to the GLC Coupe’s platform means it measures 31 mm longer and five millimetres higher than before.

While the rated wheelbase is unchanged at 1 890 mm, boot space increases 45-litres to 545-litres with the rear seats up, and from 1 400-litres to 1 490-litres with the 60/40 split rear back folded down.

..but not everything

Underneath, the GLC Coupe receives the redesigned suspension setup as the normal GLC, as well as the Airmatic air suspension and rear axle steering system, but not the Off Engineering Package.

New inside

As for the interior, the mirror image continues in the inclusion of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the portrait-style 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system, an optional colour Head-Up Display and a 360-degree camera that provides a “transparent bonnet” view of the road ahead.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fingerprint scanner and new seats join the other interior accommodations, along with revised safety and driver assistance systems, namely Pre-Safe Collision Alert, Matrix LED headlights, Downhill Speed Regulation, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist and Park Assist.

Standard electrification

Debuting in the Avantgarde trim level as standard, with a panoramic sunroof included as well, the biggest change underneath the GLC Coupe’s bonnet is the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds an additional 17kW/200Nm for short bursts on all non-plug-in hybrid models.

Biggest difference from the normal GLC is the fastback coupe rear-end. Image: Mercedes-Benz

As with the regular GLC, the Coupe’s engine line-up spans two turbo-petrol and two turbodiesel models; the former consisting of the GLC 200 and 300 and the latter of the GLC 220d and 300d.

The only available transmission is the 9G Tronic with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system sending the amount of twist to all four corners.

In terms of power, both petrol and diesel units displace 2.0-litres with the mill in the 200 producing 150kW/320Nm, 190kW/400Nm in the GLC 300 and 145kW/440Nm in the GLC 220d. Outputs for the GLC 300d is capped at 198kW/550Nm.

Performance figures suggest a top speed of 227 km/h for the GLC 200 and 246 km/h for the 300, with respective 0-100 km/h figures of 7.9 seconds and 6.3 seconds.

For the diesels, the 220d will accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h 8.1 seconds before topping out at 225 km/h, while the 300d will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 6.4 seconds before hitting a v-max of 249 km/h.

Interior is similar to the GLC which in-turn, borrows from the C-Class that rides on the same platform. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Making up the plug-in hybrid models are two petrols and one diesel, both marrying the existing 2.0-litre engines with a 31.2-kWh battery driving a rear axle mounted electric motor developing 100kW/440Nm.

In the GLC 300e, the combined output comes to 230kW/550Nm with that of the 400e standing at 280kW/650Nm.

Claimed top speed is 220 km/h for the former and 239 km/h for the latter, with the claimed electric range varying from 119 km to 130 km.

An electric only top speed of up to 140 km/h has been implemented though, with Mercedes-Benz claiming respective 0-100 km/h times of 6.7 seconds and 5.6 seconds.

Completing the GLC Coupe range is the 300de that produces 245kW/750Nm in combined form. Capable of a 219 km/h top speed despite being the most powerful GLC derivative, it will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and drive without assistance from the oil-burner between 113 and 130 km at up to 140 km/h.

Arriving

The performance AMG models, still not seen in regular GLC capacity either, will premiere at a later stage.

As mentioned, production of the GLC Coupe is set to take place later this year, with sales in South Africa expected to start near the end of 2024. Expect Mercedes-Benz South Africa to make announcement in due course.

