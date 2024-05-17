Jaguar says goodbye to F-Pace with pair of special edition models

Special editions will the swansong for Jaguar's original SUV.

F-Pace 90th Anniversary pays tribute of nine decades of Jaguar this year. Image: Jaguar

Ahead of its line-up restructuring in June, Jaguar has debuted two special edition versions of the F-Pace that will see the moniker out in 2025.

End has come

A move that forms of the leaping cat’s switch towards complete electrification next year, which involves none of the current models being carried over or renewed, the special edition F-Paces have both been confirmed for South Africa as part of a significantly streamlined model line-up.

Coventry’s portfolio set to consist solely of the E-Pace and F-Pace by year-end as it will start its range re-arrangement by discontinuing the XE, XF and F-Type first, the first farewell edition comes in the shape of the 90th Anniversary which, as its name points out, pays homage to Jaguar’s founding nine decades ago.

90th Anniversary Edition

Based on the D200 R-Dynamic SE that, until now, had been the flagship variant of the smallest engine F-Pace, the 90th Anniversary’s discreet exterior gains comprise gloss black roof rails, red brake calipers, gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels and a commemorative 90th anniversary badge on the tailgate.

Exterior changes are small, but easy to spot. Image: Jaguar

Inside, Jaguar parent company JLR has opted to make otherwise optional features standard as opposed to fitting model specific trim pieces.

These, therefore, include a tyre pressure monitor and panoramic sunroof, Windsor leather sport seats, the electrically adjustable steering column, Ebony roofliner, metal effect inserts, extended leather trim, the 360-degree surround-view camera system, Park Assist and the uprated Meridian sound system.

Overall design and look of the interior has not changed. Image: Jaguar

Up front, the 2.0-litre Ingenium turbodiesel engine remains as is with its 147kW/430Nm continuing to go to all four wheels via the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. The claimed top speed is 210 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 8.2 seconds.

SVR 575 Edition

Taking station as the range’s flagship, the farewell tribute to the supercharged SVR adopts the SVR 575 Edition moniker in paying homage to the 5.0-litre AJ-V8 bent-eight that officially bow-out next year after nearly three decades in various displacements starting with the original 4.0-litre in 1996.

SVR 575 Edition says last goodbye to the stalwart 5.0-litre supercharged V8. Image: Jaguar

Increased to its current 4 999 cc displacement in 2009, the V8, conceived under Jaguar’s ownership by Ford, receives its final uptake in power from 405kW/680Nm, to 423kW/700Nm.

The same outputs as the F-Type R, the added grunt hasn’t impacted on the SVR’s performance, which means an unchanged top speed of 286 km/h and 0-100 km/h in four seconds.

Standard are the 22-inch alloy wheels and black styling package. Image: Jaguar

Building on the mid-life facelift changes applied to the standard SVR as well as the rest of the F-Pace range two years ago, the SVR 575 Edition’s unique exterior additions comprise 22-inch technical grey contrasted diamond-turned forged alloy wheels and the black styling package.

Subtle changes have taken place inside. Image: Jaguar

Just as minor as the interior revisions, made-up of the performance seats trimmed in either Windsor leather and suede-cloth or semi-aniline leather, and a unique aluminium veneer.

Price

Now available in South Africa, both the 90th anniversary and 575 Edition’s sticker price include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

As per duoporta.com, the revised F-Pace range and prices are as follows;

F-Pace D200 90th Anniversary – R1 476 900

F-Pace D300 R-Dynamic SE – R1 546 500

F-Pace D300 R-Dynamic HSE – R1 618 800

F-Pace P400e R-Dynamic SE – R1 982 300

F-Pace P400e R-Dynamic HSE – R2 042 000

F-Pace SVR 575 Edition – R2 197 400

