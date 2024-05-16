Alfa Romeo farewells Giulia QV and Stelvio Q with Super Sport edition

Paying homage to the 1928 Mille Miglia winning 6C 1500 Super Sport, only 450 examples will be made split into 275 Giulias and 175 Stelvios.

Super Sport will see the Giulia QV and Stelvio Q out in combined batches of 450 units. Image: Alfa Romeo

Having mapped the path out for the next generation Giulia and Stelvio in March, Alfa Romeo has detailed what its likely to be final iterations of the current models in the shape of two special editions limited to 450 units.

The difference

Modelled on the flagship Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the Super Sport pays homage to the 6C 1500 Super Sport that gave Alfa Romeo the first of its eventual 11 victories in the Mille Miglia in 1928.

ALSO READ: Alfa Romeo sets record straight on arrival of next Giulia and Stelvio

Individually, the Super Sport touches will feature on 275 Gulias and 175 Stelvios comprising the restyled Matrix LED headlights introduced two years ago, and optional Akrapovič exhaust system, carbon fibre detailing and a carbon front splitter on the Gulia supplemented by an optional carbon roof.

Reserved for the Giulia is an carbon front splitter and optional carbon fibre roof. Image: Alfa Romeo

In perhaps the biggest change, the iconic green cloverleaf emblem sees a change in background from white to black Alfa Romeo says “gives boldness and solidity to the coat of arms”.

Riding on burned tele-dial alloy wheels measuring 19-inches on the Giulia and 21-inches on the Stelvio, the final exterior change comes in the shape of black brake calipers and two unique colours; Rosso Etna (Etna Red), Nero Vulcano (Volcano Black) and exclusively for the Giulia, Bianco Alfa (Alfa White).

Stelvio Super Sport rides on 21-inch alloy wheels as standard. Image: Alfa Romeo

Inside, both the 8.8-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster remain, albeit with a new Race layout in the case of the latter.

Unique interior fittings are black leather and Alcantara seats with a red Super Sport logo embroidered onto the front headrests, carbon fibre accents on the leather and Alcantara steering wheel, red stitch work, a builder’s plaque on the centre console and red carbon fibre inlays on the console itself, as well as on the doors and dashboard.

Added punch

Up front, the Super Sport retains the venerable 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 engine, but with the same tuning as the 100th anniversary editions unveiled in August last year.

Unique red carbon fibre inserts feature inside. Image: Alfa Romeo

This means an eight kilowatt increase to 383 kW, with torque unchanged at 600 Nm. In both cases, the familiar ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the rear wheels in the Giulia and to all four in the Stelvio.

Seats are trimmed in leather and Alcantara and additionally receive red Super Sport embroidered logos on the front headrests. Image: Alfa Romeo

Again included on both is a mechanical limited slip differential, as well as the Alfa Romeo DNA mode selector with three settings; All Weather, Normal and Dynamic.

End of an era not destined for South Africa?

Set to see the current models out as mentioned, with the next generation Stelvio arriving in 2025 and the Giulia in 2026, both utilising either the V6 or an electric powertrain, the Super Sport can now be ordered in Europe, though no pricing details were disclosed.

At the same, Stellantis South Africa has not announced whether any of the combined 450 examples will be offered for local buyers.

NOW READ: Alfa Romeo’s EV future will include new SUV and retention of Giulia