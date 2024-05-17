VIDEO: Roughened-up Mahindra Scorpio-N shows face at Nampo

Celebratory model of Mahindra's 20th anniversary in South Africa boasts a revised suspension, though no details surrounding the setup was revealed.

Exterior changes from the standard Scorpio-N Z8 are easy to spot, the most prominent being the steel bumper and Maxxis off-road tyres.

Mahindra has revived its off-road focused Adventure moniker for a first special edition version of the Scorpio-N unveiled at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State this week.

Return of Adventure

Modelled on the mid-range Z8 rather than the flagship Z8L, the Adventure also celebrates Mahindra’s 20th anniversary in South Africa and as such, sports a broader range of off-road accessories than its predecessor, the Scorpio Adventure of three years ago.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mahindra Scorpio-N has a sting in its tail

Watch the walkaround video below

Mechanically unchanged from the standard Scorpio-N Z8, the Adventure’s off-road suite comprises black cladding around the wheel arches, rock sliders, steel front and rear bumpers, heavy-duty recovery hooks, a pair of LED spot lights and black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Maxxis Razr off-road tyres.

Adventure has been revised with an off-road suspension, however, no details surrounding it or any increases in ground clearance was revealed.

Its unique bumpers said to have been designed to improve on the standard model’s approach and departure despite no figures being revealed, the Adventure also boasts extended underbody protection and a raised off-road suspension Mahindra declined to provide exact details of.

Gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in Maxxis off-road tyres.

It did, however, disclose information of the roof rack, which has been designed specifically for the Adventure and made from machined steel while additionally sporting a powder coated finish.

Interior has not been changed from the comparative Z8 trim level.

Almost completely unchanged is the interior, which not only retains the same specification items as the Scorpio-N Z8, but also the two-tone black-and-brown leather upholstery.

Biggest change inside is the overhead storage rack behind the rear seat headrests.

In fact, the sole addition is an overhead storage shelf behind the rear seat headrests made from the same steel and with the same powder coating as the roof rack.

No power hike

As mentioned, motivation comes from the tried-and-tested 2.2 mHawk turbodiesel engine, whose 128kW/400Nm goes to all four wheels through the six-speed automatic gearbox.

Adventure nameplate has returned after a three-year hiatus.

Also retained from the Z8 is the mechanically locking rear differential, the 4XPLOR Terrain Management System with four modes; Normal, Mud/Ruts, Grass/Gravel/Snow and Sand, and the unofficially titled Z-mode drive selector with three settings; Zip, Zap and Zoom.

Price

Now available as the flagship Scorpio-N variant above the Z8L, the Adventure’s sticker price, as with the rest of the now five model range, includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/100 000 km service plan.

As per specialist vehicle information website, duoporta.com, the Scorpio-N’s prices are as follows;

Scorpio-N 2.2 mHawk Z4 AT – R477 199

Scorpio-N 2.2 mHawk Z8 AT – R523 199

Scorpio-N 2.2 mHawk Z8 4×4 AT – R573 199

Scorpio-N 2.2 mHawk Z8L 4×4 AT – R608 199

Scorpio-N 2.2 mHawk Adventure 4×4 AT – R644 499

NOW READ: Box fresh Mahindra Scorpio-N officially priced