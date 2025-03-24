Promise kept: Long delayed Audi Q9 spied for the first time

Ingolstadt's long awaited BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS rival will ride on a new platform and have motivation from a choice of electrified combustion engines.

Audi will make the Q9 official, reportedly, in 2026. Photo by PETER KNEFFEL / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

Mentioned as far back as 2018, Audi’s long overdue Q9 flagship has been spied for the first undergoing testing ahead of its world reveal in 2026.

Ingolstadt’s biggest SUV kept back no less than three times, the last alluding to a date of reveal in 2025 and before that, 2021 and 2023, the step-up from the Q7 had been expected to premiere as one of its final combustion engine products to rival the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Known so far

Reported at the time as being underpinned by the MLB Evo platform that provides the base for the Q7 and Q8, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg, the latest claim suggests a change to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture developed to accommodate both combustion and electrified powertrains.

In publishing the images of the newcomer, carscoops.com reports that while seating will still be provided for seven, the choice of powertrains will most likely include the same options as those of the Q7 and Q8, one being the hybridised 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that powers the SQ7, SQ8 and RS Q8.

ALSO READ: Audi assures it has not given up on X7 and GLS-rivalling Q9

Similarly, Britain’s Autocar alleges a more luxurious six-seat option to be in the works, while on the power side, a plug-in hybrid will also made available with plans of a diesel being unknown at present.

Change of plan

Last week, Audi CEO, Gernot Döllner, said the Four Rings will be investing more into combustion engines after abandoning its decision to become fully electric in Europe by 2026.

At the same time, plans on dropping combustion engines entirely by 2032/2033 were also scrapped, with Döllner stating that no less than 10 plug-in hybrids will be introduced before the of end 2025 starting with the new A6 it will reveal on Tuesday (25 March).

“As part of our product initiative, we are not only launching new electric models but also a new generation of combustion engine vehicles and plug-in hybrids,” Döllner said.

“The focus here is on rejuvenating our portfolio with numerous new models. At the same time, we are working intently on creating more efficient structures throughout the entire company, with a view to getting innovations onto the road faster”.

More soon

Depicted, reportedly, in SQ9 guise over the weekend, the Q9’s slight visual hints include the same split headlight design as the new Q5 and Q6 e-tron, with a distinct concave rear facia design of which little can otherwise be deduced as a result of the still heavy black-and-white masking.

Now spotted and with details slowly emerging or speculated, expect more to emerge over coming months.

ALSO READ: Audi Q9 still coming but now only in 2025