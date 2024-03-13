South Africa being investigated for incoming Audi Q6 e-tron

Ingolstadt's version of the new Porsche Macan will use the PPE platform and reportedly produce as much as 380 kW.

Q6 e-tron fills the gap between the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron in Audi’s electric SUV range: Image: Audi

Showcased as an almost production-ready concept at the IAA in Munich last year, Audi has officially penned 18 March in as the reveal date for the Q6 e-tron electric SUV.

Underpinned by Porsche

Ingolstadt’s third fully plugged-in SUV after the Q4 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron, the Q6 e-tron will introduce the Porsche co-developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) to the Audi range as part of two new EV platforms destined for future Volkswagen Group models, the other being the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) destined for the next generation Boxster/Cayman, as well as the replacement for the R8.

ALSO READ: Renamed and revised Audi Q8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron debuts

For now not expected to spawn a Sportback variant similar to the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, the platform, which debuted in production form underneath the new Porsche Macan, is expected to furnish the Q6 e-tron with the same fundamentals.

As a comparison, the Macan measures 4 784 mm long, 1 938 mm wide and 1 622 mm tall with its wheelbase stretching 2 893 mm.

Expected power

Set to also be similar to the Macan is the 800-volt architecture’s ability to be charged from 10-80% in 21 minutes from a DC outlet up to 270 kW, with AC charging capable up to 135 kW.

Near-production ready depicted prototype has been earmarked for South Africa. Image: Audi

While details regarding range and power remains outstanding, Britain’s Auto Express reports the entry-level 55 variant will produce 294 kW and the supposed SQ6 e-tron as much as 380 kW.

Comparatively, the 95-kWh battery pack in the Macan comes into states of tune; 300kW/650Nm with a range of 613 km in the Macan 4 and 470kW/1 130Nm in the Macan Turbo Porsche claims will travel 591 km on a single charge.

Space and tech

Based on a related report by motor1.com, the Q6 e-tron’s boot accommodates 527-litres with the rear seats up, and as much as 1 529-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear back folded down.

Unlike the Q7, the Q6 e-tron provides seating for five, although more space comes in the shape of the storage area underneath the bonnet rated at 65-litres.

Taking price of place inside is a new three-display arrangement across the dashboard. Image: Audi

Inside, the Audi specific interior involves a unique dashboard comprising three displays; an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch MMI infotainment system and a 10.9-inch setup on the passenger’s side.

Also confirmed is an augmented reality Head-Up Display, LED ambient lighting split at the doors to run across the dashboard and base of the windscreen, and, as an option, a 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system with individual sound zone tuning and 30-speakers.

South Africa could get it

Besides its global launch, a story posting on Audi South Africa’s Instagram page seemingly alluded to the Q6 e-tron being offered locally as its latest EV.

Teaser poster of the Q6 e-tron posted by Audi South Africa. Image: Audi South Africa on Instagram

The Four Rings’ local division subsequently told The Citizen it is investigating the possibility of bringing the Q6 e-tron to market, though it stopped short of revealing any additional information.

Should eventual approval be given though, expect a likely time of arrival either by year-end or in early 2025.

