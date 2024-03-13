Alfa Romeo sets record straight on arrival of next Giulia and Stelvio

While set to ride on an EV optimised platform, Milan's CEO has confirmed both will retain combustion engine motivation until at least 2027.

Alfa Romeo has provided clearer details on its products plans over the next three years.

With less than a month to go before the debut of the reimagined Milano, Alfa Romeo has provided a clearer timeline of events regarding the unveiling of the next generation Giulia and Stelvio.

After Milano…

Reported last year as heading for complete electrification in preparation for Alfa becoming a fully electric brand in 2027, both models were indicated at the time as being earmarked for using one of the EV dedicated STLA platforms, capable of producing as much as 746 kW in the case of future Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) derivatives.

A roll-out projected to start next year, Alfa Romeo boss, Jean-Philippe Imparato, has now given a more detailed breakdown in readiness for 10 April when the Milano makes its world debut as Alfa’s smallest SUV, and also its first to derive motivation from an electric powerplant.

Milano name returns on 10 April as Alfa Romeo’s first mass electric vehicle and SUV. Image: Alfa Romeo

Based on a product presentation document obtained by motor1.com Italy, the EV transition will commence with the Milano, followed by the all-new Stelvio in 2025 and then in 2026, the Giulia.

According to the slide in question, the Stelvio will be underpinned by the STLA Large platform, which debuted in January as the third STLA architecture after the STLA Medium and the STLA Large used on the Ram 1500 REV bakkie.

Current Stelvio will make way for the second generation in 2025. Image: Alfa Romeo

While exact specifications are, unsurprisingly, still under wraps, the 800-volt Large can be configured for front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive applications, with battery sizes from 85-kWh to 118-kWh.

Depending on the vehicle it underpins, the STLA Large delivers a claimed range of 800 km and can be charged at a rate of 4.5-kWh per minute using a DC fast charger.

Current generation Giulia will only be replaced by an all-new model in 2026. Image: Alfa Romeo

Reportedly able to produce a 0-100 km/h sprint time “in the two second range”, the platform will most likely also be found underneath the Giulia, of which Imparato provided a small hint of at the brand’s annual investor day conference last week.

Accordingly, the final design has received approval after an apparent two year study, with the former Peugeot boss being quoted by motor1.com as saying, “what we designed is a bomb, we couldn’t finalise the style of this car without being absolutely in love with it. And now we are”.

EV and ICE in harmony

In perhaps the biggest revelation, the publication claims that while the STLA Large has been optimised for an EV powerplant, it can still accommodate a combustion engine, which will be offered as an electric alternative in both the Stelvio and Giulia.

The 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 is expected to be offered alongside the electric module in the next Giulia and Stelvio Image: Alfa Romeo

It, therefore, confirms comments made in October last year by Imparato in which it was announced that the current 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 will remain in production after 2025 as it will comply with Euro 7 emissions regulations.

Reportedly stemming from the European Union’s relaxing of the controversial regulations that will still be implemented next year, Imparato didn’t disclose the measures Alfa Romeo will undertake to comply with the Euro 7 rules, telling Autocar, “I would like something [compliant with] the [new] regulation to be interesting”.

Duetto coming back

Beyond 2026, Alfa Romeo will also revive the iconic Duetto moniker, but in an unknown capacity as a 100% electric vehicle.

Duetto name, used on the Spider in the late 60’s, will make a comeback in 2027, but in an unknown capacity. Image: favcars.com

Set to debut in 2027, the final bodystyle remains unknown, although expectations are it won’t be used for a Spider revival in spite of Imparato having long expressed interest in bringing back a drop-top sports car Alfa Romeo was forced to cancel in the run-up to former parent, Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), merging with the PSA Group to create Stellantis three years ago.

“There is no statement or announcement at this stage, but I’m just giving you a personal feeling. I also love the Duetto (Spider). Allow me to bring Alfa Romeo to a certain level of economic performance, and then we speak,” Imparato told Automotive News Europe at the time.

New flagship SUV and GTV unknown

More silent was Imparato on the rumoured electric replacement for the 4C, dubbed 4E, in 2028, and the anticipated flagship SUV above the Stelvio reports until now have predicted would come into being in 2025.

Although long rumoured for a return, the GTV, for now remains dormant having last been used in 2004. Image: favcars.com

Rumoured at the beginning of last year to be called Visconti and not the originally titled Costello, the rival for the Audi Q7, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC90/EX90 will have seven seat and more than likely use of the STLA Large platform as well with a claimed overall length of 4.9 metres.

As with the Giulia and Duetto though, no details of the Visconti are known, with the same applying to a modern-day interpretation of the GTV.

More details in due course

Despite attention focusing on the Milano at present, expect more details, and rumours, of the mentioned models to emerge throughout the year.

