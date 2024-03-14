Returning Isuzu D-Max X-Rider keeps its marked spot intact

Second generation X-Rider has moved slightly upmarket, but gets more power from a smaller engine in addition to eye-catching tweaks inside and out.

Isuzu‘s rollout of limited edition bakkies, for at least two decades, has been a prominent line-up fixture that none of its rivals could get close to matching.

The story of X

When it debuted in 2016 though, even the Japanese brand was sure to be taken by surprise at the response to the X-Rider, especially as it wasn’t based on the flagship LX variant of what was then still known as the KB.

The story behind the X-Rider’s popularity is a famous one. Using the almost entry-level two-wheel-drive KB 250 Hi-Rider as a base, Isuzu added a series of unique trimmings from its accessories department to the exterior, while sprucing up the interior with black leather, red accents and a number of X badges.

Such was the response, all 700 planned units sold-out so quickly that Isuzu had no option but to make X-Rider a permanent derivative as demand outstripped supply significantly.

This expansion continued with the addition of automatic transmission models, four-wheel-drive variants, and in 2018, before the KB’s renaming to D-Max, a farewell spin-off called the X-Rider Black.

All X-Riders receive a tow bar and tonneau cover as standard.

Carried over into the D-Max era, the X-Rider spawned another pair of spin-offs, the X-Rider Limited Edition and a range-topping 3.0 TD which, like the 2.5-litre original, only had two-wheel-drive, but featured an automatic gearbox instead of a manual.

Briefly offered as an Extended Cab, the X-Rider’s prominence as a value-added double cab with or without four-wheel-drive has remained its key drawing card, despite competition from the Mahindra Pik Up Karoo and, more recently, the Toyota Hilux Raider X and now discontinued Ford Ranger XL Sport.

LS with X(tra)

Unveiled at the beginning of last year in Australia, the X-Rider’s return to South Africa switched-up a notch throughout 2023, which culminated in its eventual return towards the end of last year.

Again locally built, the arrival of the new D-Max X-Rider signals a slight chance in approach as Isuzu has opted to model it on the mid-range LS trim grade instead of the unbadged base model or the step-up L.

Red Spinel one of four colours available for the X-Rider.

Once more only offered as a double cab, the X-Rider’s biggest correlation with its predecessors is that it makes use of the smallest engine available in the D-Max range, the 1.9-litre DDI turbodiesel, while also becoming the flagship offering with said powerplant.

Offering a choice of rear-wheel-drive or selectable four-wheel-drive again, the D-Max X-Rider’s official launch along the Garden Route last week came as an interesting re-acquaintance with what has become a local market bakkie institution.

X look

Carrying a premium of R55 400 over the LS, the X-Rider’s visual presentation steps-up a notch as Isuzu has furnished the three-model range with LED headlights and fog lamps not available on the donor model, black door handles and mirror caps, a gloss black grille with a red Isuzu badge, a black sports bar and a blacked-out B-pillar.

Islay Grey the third of the four colour options available at the launch.

Along with the standard inclusion of a tow bar and side-steps, plus a black tailgate handle, Isuzu has also added grey roof rails, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with black centre caps and red Isuzu lettering, a soft tonneau cover and X-Rider badges on the tailgate and doors.

The X-Rider aesthetic concludes with four colours, three of which displayed at the launch; Splash White, Islay Grey and Red Spinel with Mercury Silver set to become available in April.

Red, black and spec

Not as extreme but nonetheless eye-catching are the changes inside, where the red theme continues in the shape of the Isuzu badge on the steering wheel, as stitching on the black leather seats, doors and gear lever boot, as inserts on the doors, and as a strip on the dashboard that fades to gloss black and then back to red.

Interior has been spruced-up with red and black touches.

Along with X badges on the mentioned strip, floor mats, within the instrument binnacle and on the front seat headrests, Isuzu has given the roofliner a black finish and replaced the actual mats with PVC items while adding a leather covering to the steering wheel itself.

For the rest, the X-Rider’s specification sheet is identical to the LS and includes rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera, a 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, all-around electric windows, a six-speaker sound system, cruise control, electric mirrors and a rear diff-lock.

As on the LS, the X-Rider also gets a 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, but with an X logo on the rev-counter.

Being a step below the LSE means the X-Rider loses out on the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, although the smaller seven-inch display still boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the safety side, seven airbags come standard, along with Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Descent Control and Trailer Sway Assist.

The drive

Newly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are wrapped from the start in General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres.

Centring around Mossel Bay, George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, the two-day launch involved a mixture of tar and gravel driving, with most of the latter taking place on the first day.

Out on the N2, the X-Rider, in typical Isuzu fashion, felt comfortable and compliant, although not on the same page as the Ranger or its twin, the Volkswagen Amarok.

A trait that affords the X-Rider a more traditional bakkie feel rather than the comforts of a bakkie-based SUV though, the real surprise came in the shape of its composure on the Phantom Pass on the outskirts of Knysna.

Based on the LS means the X-Rider has to make do with the smaller seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Measuring just under eight kilometres, the tight and twisty gravel pass, peppered with sharp stones, a few switchbacks, and washouts didn’t upset the X-Rider, as no lairy moments or tail happiness occurred in spite of no load being present in the loadbox.

Although behind the wheel of the four-wheel-drive model at the time, initial thoughts of switching the rotary dial to 4H never materialised as the X-Rider felt stable and not intimidated by the pass.

For its part, the almost wraparound seats offer more than enough support, the cabin’s ergonomics are easy to get accustomed to and the space in the back sufficient.

New additions inside is the X badge strip on the dashboard that fades from red to gloss black and then back to red.

In fact, the main point of content, inside, involves the lacklustre interface of the infotainment system and, up front, the 1.9-litre engine that could have done with a few extra kilowatts than the provided 110 kW.

While 10 kW more than the old 2.5 D-TEQ with torque being 30 kW up at 350 Nm, the initial progress is sluggish with the hilly nature of N2c ausing the engine to run out of breath quickly and in need of a few dropped cogs to keep it on the boil.

Worth noting, though, is that the majority of the vehicles at the launch had done less than 500 km, meaning their engines hadn’t had sufficient time to loosen up properly.

Gloss black and red accents feature around the door handles.

Besides the engine, which while typically Isuzu agricultural sounding on start-up, the six-speed automatic gearbox also felt laggy and would skip a few gears when going downhill, requiring manual mode to be engaged as means of preventing the revs from shooting up and causing a strained diesel soundtrack.

At the national limit, the engine is less vocal and the transmission not as erratic. Opposite the auto is the six-speed manual, which can only be had on the two-wheel-drive version, as the case was with the original.

Sadly, the three-pedal layout wasn’t available for testing, which left the sampling to the two-wheel-drive auto and the four-wheel-drive that comes fitted with the self-shifter from the onset.

Red theme extends to the stitch work on the leather covered seats, and X badges on the headrests.

While much of the two days was spent behind the wheel of the four-wheel-drive, the final day’s driving from Knysna to George involved the two-wheel-drive, which felt a touch more responsive and livelier than its all-paw sibling.

Most likely as a result of the part-time system’s absence reducing the overall weight, the entire X-Rider range, although fitted with a tow bar, are rated to tow 2 100 kg versus the 3.0-litre’s 3 500 kg.

Given the 1.9 being aimed at efficiency rather than performance and, it has to be said, towing trailers loaded to the max, the X-Rider will win back ground at the pumps as indicated fuel consumption during the launch varied from as low as 7.5 L/100 km, to as high as 8.5 L/100 km.

Conclusion

The adage “it will sell by name,” in no certain terms, continues to apply to the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider as its return become a topic of speculation ever since the current D-Max entered production at the Struandale Plant in Gqeberha two years ago.

X-Rider badges have been added to tailgate and front doors.

While the sole availability of the 1.9-litre engine will be a put-off for some buyers coming from the less powerful but bigger 2.5, the appeal of the X-Rider name remains.

As such, it will prove to be a hit, once again, for Isuzu and buyers wanting some aesthetic spice wrapped in the simplicity of a still honest and back-to-basics bakkie.

Price

Included with each D-Max X-Rider’s sticker price is a five-year/120 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider – R640 500

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider AT – R659 200

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider 4×4 AT – R740 700

