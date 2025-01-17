What to expect: BAIC readying B30 for South Africa in 2025

Chinese brand's new entry-level SUV below the X55 Plus will have the option of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, plus petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Known as the BJ30 in China, the eventual B30 will be BAIC’s smallest offering in South Africa. Image: BAIC Global

Announced in the sublets way last year as coming to South Africa in 2025, Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation, better known by its abbreviation BAIC, has now officially confirmed the BJ30 as coming to market later this year.

Outwardly

Showcased early last year in China, the second generation BJ30, as with the BJ40L known locally as the B40 Plus, will drop the “J” lettering as a way of avoiding possible lurid comments.

One of the smallest models in BAIC’s product portfolio, the BJ30/B30 seats five and measures 4 730 mm long, 1 910 mm wide and 1 790 mm tall while riding on a 2 820 mm long wheelbase.

Set to be positioned below the X55 that debuted as the mildly revised X55 Plus at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, the B30 will be offered with front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, and according to BAIC, have 215 mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 24.5-degrees, breakover angle of 21-degrees and departure angle of 30-degrees.

Claimed boot space, with the rear seats down, is 1 496-litres. In addition, the front chairs can be lowered to make a flat surface resembling a beds, according to BAIC.

Petrol or hybrid power

Based on a unibody platform, with its styling being a complete departure from the X55 Plus and the now terminally dated B40 Plus, the B30, in China, offers a choice of three powerplants with the opener being a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol rated at 138kW/305Nm.

Entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front wheels only is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission operated by an aircraft-style thrust lever gear selector.

Carrying the BJ30e designation, the second option pairs the same engine with a single front mounted electric motor developing 130kW/315Nm on its own.

B30 has a claimed ground clearance of 215 mm and will be offered with either petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains. Image: BAIC Global

While the former has been detuned to deliver 116kW/235Nm, in combination with the electric hardware, the final output comes to 246kW/550Nm.

As a further alternative, the additional of a secondary electric motor on the rear axle makes for an all-wheel-drive configuration with the unit developing 55kW/135Nm on its own.

In combination with the petrol engine and existing electric motor though, the all-wheel-drive BJ30e/B30e’s outputs total 301kW/685Nm. On both hybrid models, the sole transmission option is a newly developed two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Spec sheet

Priced, at the time of its reveal in May last year, from 99 900 yuan (R255 408) for the base petrol to 136 900 yuan (R350 004) for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive hybrid, specification items include 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, rhythmic ambient lighting, side-steps, imitation leather upholstery, roof rails and an eight-speaker sound system.

Also included, but set to depend on trim level, is:

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

heated and ventilated electric front seats;

cooled glovebox;

keyless entry and push-button start;

wireless smartphone charger;

14.6-inch infotainment system;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

heated steering wheel;

panoramic sunroof.

Taking pride of place inside is a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Image: BAIC Global

Standard across all models is a drive mode selector with four settings; Eco, Standard, Sport and Snow, with the all-wheel-drive hybrid gaining an additional three as part of what BAIC calls the All-Terrain System, them being Mud, Sand and Off-Road.

Going further is a choice of three steering modes; Standard, Comfort and Sport, and on the all-paw gripping hybrid, launch control, an electronic limited slip differential and Adaptive Hill Descent Control.

With the seats dropped, the BJ30/B30 has a total capacity of 1 496-litres. Image: BAIC Global

Taking care of safety are front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, Corner Brake Control, Rollover Mitigation, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, as well as the following:

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Change Assist;

Driver Attention Alert.

Colours and likely price

In China, the BJ30/BJ30e comes in a choice of six colours: Pearl White, Jet Black, Matte Grey, Charcoal Grey, Sky Blue and Pistachio Green.

For the moment, local pricing and availability remains to be announced, however, BAIC South Africa has confirmed that both petrol and hybrid models will be sold locally.

As a comparison, current pricing for the X55 Plus starts at R429 900, suggesting a starting sticker for the B30 around the R300 000 mark.

At present though, this is purely speculative and could prove otherwise once sales officially commence.

Additional information from carnewschina.com, BAIC Global and BAIC Qatar.

