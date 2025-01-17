WATCH: Hazard button in cars means a lot more than danger in SA

The hazard button sits right there, on the dashboard in some cars, or on the console on others, glaring at you, ready to be pressed. Picture: iStock

How do you communicate with other motorists while sitting in your car?

Road rage, derogatory hand gestures and screaming at the top of your lungs when nobody around can hear you aside, there is a button in your car that speaks volumes.

Watch Austin sharing what the hazard button is used for in South Africa

Hazards

The button sits right there on the dashboard, or the console in some cars — glaring at you, ready to be pressed to share a message for a moment, that only South African motorists will truly understand.

The button with red triangles — one inside the other — is not an optional feature. It comes standard on all cars, from the old crock that’s falling apart, the jalopy and lemons, to the multi-million rand sports car that overtakes you at 200km/h on the highway only to be pulled over by a traffic police officer at the next intersection.

What does it mean in SA?

This button can mean so many things and for so many situations to South African motorists, as explained by TikToker @wordswithaus.

In the video titled “Happy 2025 South Africa”, which has generated over a half million views and counting, Austin shared the different uses of the emergency button or “hazards”, as South Africans call it.

“I love you, South Africa. Back in the United States, it’s for emergencies, and let’s be honest, trying to park illegally. But in South Africa, it’s so much more than that.

“It’s the ‘something’s in the road ahead’ button, ‘there’s an accident’ button, ‘we’re driving through some mist’ button, ‘I’m part of a funeral caravan’ button, but most importantly it is the ‘thank you’ button. Did I miss any? I love that you guys say thank you on the road, it’s such a great thing,” said Austin.

Austin’s TikTok video has garnered thousands of comments. Henry Phutimagwai said: “Hazards and flash must be added as official languages in South Africa. Period!!!”

Rene Dear Heart said the button is also the “back off button for those who drive too close”.

“Truth be told, South Africa as a country is something very special, unique… I think we should just be a continent,” Poppy 24 said.

Another user summed it up beautifully when he said it’s an “ubuntu button”.

The spirit of Ubuntu reflects our warm and rich South African heritage, premised on values such as compassion, consideration, empathy, kindness and humanity among many other qualities.

So, what do you use the hazard button for?

