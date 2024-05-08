Bentley removes Batur’s roof to create most powerful drop-top ever

Crewe's final soft-top farewell to its twin-turbocharged W12 engine will have a limited production run of 16 units, two less than the coupe.

Coachbuilt Batur Convertible will be the final model powered by the 6.0-litre W12 engine. Image: Bentley

Set to be the swansong for its iconic twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine, Bentley has removed the wraps, and indeed the hard-top roof, from the ultra-limited edition Batur to create the simply named Batur Convertible.

Goodbye W12

Debuting less than two years after the coupe, the convertible is again the work of long time Bentley associated coachbuilder Mulliner, with only 16 examples set to be produced, two less than the fixed head.

As such, little has changed at the front and underneath where the Volkswagen Group’s TSI-badged W12 produces an unchanged 544kW/1 000Nm delivered to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Officially also Bentley’s most powerful drop-top ever made, despite performance figures not being divulged, the Batur Convertible’s main difference from the coupe is, of course, the soft-top roof, which raises and lowers in 19 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h.

What has changed?

Described as a “bespoke two-seat grand tourer” in that each of the 16 examples will be personalised according to a buyer’s preference, the move from coupe to cabriolet has necessitated a revision of the rear-end styling and inclusion of a wind deflector behind the rear seats dubbed the airbridge.

Unsurprisingly, no details were disclosed into chassis changes to accommodate the folding roof, with the same applying to dynamic alternations.

Rear facia has been restyled and a wind deflector added behind the rear seats Bentley calls the airbridge. Picture: Bentley

Instead, it can be assumed that the electronic limited slip differential and rear-wheel steering system have both been carried over from the coupe, along with the 48-volt active anti-roll system and torque vectoring.

Similar to the coupe, stopping power for the convertible will most likely be provided by the same carbon silicone brake system comprising a 10-piston caliper set-up at the front and four-piston at the rear with respective disc sizes of 440mm and 410mm.

Custom interior

Inside, the Batur Convertible’s interior has been carried over unchanged from the coupe, sans the now obsolete rear seats.

Interior will be customised to each buyer’s unique specification. Picture: Bentley

Again, depending on the requirements of the owner, a selection of veneers, materials and leathers will be offered to create an “exquisite cabin” that will be different from model to model.

How much?

Riding on the same 22-inch alloy wheels as the coupe, the Batur Convertible will enter production soon with pricing, although not revealed, tipped to be around £2 million (about R46 million) as per the £1.6 million sticker of the coupe.

