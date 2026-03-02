Lepas selectively teases L4 one last time ahead of market launch

L4 will form part of an eventual three-model product range.

Ahead of its local market launch this week, Lepas has released final, select, details of the all-new L4.

What to expect?

The base version of the planned three model range, the L4 rides on a platform called LEX with an overall length of 4 400 mm and wheelbase of 2 700 mm.

Launched last year on the sidelines of the Shanghai Auto Show, the L4 will be powered by the familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine used in other products by parent company Chery, and sister brands Omoda, Jaecoo and Jetour.

Outputting 115 kW, the unit develops five Newton Metres of torque more than in the Omoda C5, Jaecoo J5 and Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus for a total of 235 Nm.

L4 will be to Lepas what the Tiggo Cross is to Chery. Picture: Lepas

In contrast, the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox on the latter quartet has been dropped for a six-speed dual-clutch. Drive will go to the front wheels only.

Lepas has, so far, confirmed the L4 will have a 13.2-inch infotainment display and a wireless smartphone charger as standard.

Own identity

As with its sister brands and incoming new energy vehicle marque iCaur, Lepas will operate separately from 33 dealerships across the country.

Last month, the first batch of 500 units arrived in South Africa after leaving China at the end of January.

More soon

Arriving first, the L4 will be joined by the L6 and L8 by the third quarter of the year.

