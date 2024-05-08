Wait no more: LDV puts sticker on extensive T60 bakkie range

Latest bakkie entry from China will take aim at offerings from countrymen Great Wall Motors (GWM) and JAC, as well as Mahindra.

Modelled on the facelift T60 introduced three years ago, the Pro Max comes standard with the more powerful bi-turbodiesel engine. Image: LDV

Its unexpected entry into the South African market confirmed two months ago, Chinese automaker, LDV, has announced official price and spec details of the T60 bakkie.

What is it?

The first model the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor) brand will bring to market this year, the T60, sold in China under the Maxus brand since 2016, debuts solely as a double cab, but with three frontal appearances depending on the trim grade.

Marketed since 2019 as the MG Extender in Thailand, the T60 line-up comprise 10 derivatives, four trim levels and a choice of three transmissions, as well as rear-wheel-drive or selectable four-wheel-drive.

ALSO READ: LDV T60 bakkie gets the thumbs-up for South Africa

Mirrored on the Australian version, the T60 measures 5 365 mm long, 1 809 mm high and 1 900 mm wide while riding on a 3 155 mm wheelbase. Not part of the local range is the extended wheelbase Mega Tub derivatives sold Down Under.

The claimed ground clearance is 215 mm, wading depth 500 mm and the payload between 730 kg and 935 kg. The braked trailer tow rating is 3 500 kg.

Grade walk

Elite

Starting the range off, the entry-level Elite offers a choice of two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, but despite its otherwise upscale denoting moniker, uses the pre-facelift T60 as a base instead of the revised version that debuted three years ago.

Pre-facelift Elite opens the T60 range up. Image: LDV

As such, it foregoes the twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine for a single turbo unit developing 120kW/375Nm, as well as the eight-speed automatic gearbox replaced by either a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic.

Notable specification items is a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Power, automatic climate control, folding electric mirrors, a reverse camera, all around electric windows, cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel, six airbags and Electronic Stability Control.

Pro

Next-up, the Pro variant, while badged as the T60, carries the T70 moniker in China as an upgraded T60 that benefitted from a mid-life refresh last year.

As such, it looks different from the rest of the “actual T60”, but retains the same engine and transmission options as the Elite, albeit with the four-wheel-drive system included as standard.

Called the T70 in China. the T60 Pro sports a revised facia from that of the Elite. Image: LDV

Added specification comprise 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rubberised loadbin, leather-free upholstery, chrome side-steps, a mechanically locking rear differential and a chrome sports bar.

Included with the body-coloured bumpers and door handles is a tyre pressure monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Attention Alert.

Max Pro and Luxe

At the range’s sharp-end, the T60 Max is modelled on the mentioned facelift variant and premieres in two trim levels of its own, the luxury focused Pro and the off-road orientated Luxe.

Similar to Australian model, both the Pro and Luxe are outfitted with the mentioned 2.0-litre twin-turbodiesel engine that develops 160kW/500Nm.

In the biggest difference though, LDV South Africa has retained the six-speed manual gearbox not available in Australasia, but replaced the six-speed automatic with the mentioned ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic.

Off-road inspired Max Luxe tops the T60 range. Image: LDV

In terms of specification, both the Pro and Luxe receive LED fog lamps standard, with different alloy wheels in the form of 17-inch chrome items on the former and darkened 19-inches on the latter.

Reserved exclusively for the Luxe is black wheel arch cladding, a polyurethane sports bar and a soft tonneau cover.

Building on the Pro, the Max Pro’s added list of features consists of a heated rear window, rain sense wipers, cloth seat upholstery, electric front seats, keyless entry and push-button start, Hill Start Assist and Hill Desecent Control.

Included on the Luxe meanwhile is a 360-degree surround-view camera system, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery and a wireless smartphone charger.

Price

Distributed by the newly established LDV South Africa, all T60’s are covered by a five-year/200 000 km warranty, as well as a five-year/100 000 km service plan.

T60 2.0 Elite – R480 000

T60 2.0 Elite AT – R520 000

T60 2.0 Elite 4×4 – R520 000

T60 2.0 Elite 4×4 AT – R560 000

T60 2.0 Pro 4×4 – R610 000

T60 2.0 Pro 4×4 AT – R640 000

T60 2.0 BiT Max Pro 4×4 – R670 000

T60 2.0 BiT Max Pro 4×4 AT – R710 000

T60 2.0 BiT Max Luxe 4×4 – R750 000

T60 2.0 BiT Max Luxe 4×4 AT – R790 000

NOW READ: LDV adds two vans and Fortuner rival to incoming product list