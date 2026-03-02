More details uncovered of South Africa-bound new Chery QQ3

Unlike the Daewoo Matiz/Chevrolet Spark-copied original, the third generation QQ3 will not be offered with a combustion engine option.

Coming to South Africa sometime this year, more details have been unearthed of the all-new Chery QQ3.

Officially revealed as a pre-production prototype at the brand’s annual International User Summit in Wuhu last year, the third generation QQ3 also becomes a dedicated EV for the first time.

Fundamentals

Based on a platform called T12, the QQ3 has dimensions of 4 195 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 700 mm, height of 1 569 mm and width of 1 811 mm.

Positioned above Chery’s other QQ family of small cars, the Ice Cream, Little Ant and Domi, the QQ3 will have a choice of two battery options.

Rear facia design has elements of the current Mini Cooper five-door and past Clubman estate about. Picture: Charl Bosch

According to carnewschina.com, these 29.5-kWh makes 58 kW and the bigger 41.3-kWh a combined 90 kW. No torque figures were revealed.

Accordingly, the QQ3’s anticipated range, based on China’s CLTC cycle, are 310 km and 420 km, respectively.

Inside

In terms of specification, the QQ3 was noted at the summit with a 15.6-inch infotainment display, a freestanding digital instrument cluster, a floating centre console and accessory mounting points on either side of the dashboard.

Interior of the pre-production QQ3 at Chery’s International User Summit in Wuhu last year. Picture: Charl Bosch

Others included a six-speaker sound system, multi-function steering wheel and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Launching in China on 10 March, priced from a speculated 70 000 yuan, which amounts to R163 948 without taxes and when directly converted, a local market launch date for the QQ3 hasn’t yet been set.

It is, however, expected to slot-in below the cheapest Tiggo 4 Pro, which starts at R269 900

Chery has also stated that it will have a different name in South Africa when sales eventually start.

