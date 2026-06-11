Chinese vehicle sales still rising in May led by Jetour and Chery

With its own sales, plus those of Jetour and Omoda & Jaecoo, the Chery Group's 5 958 vehicle sold in May places it second behind Toyota and ahead of Volkswagen and Suzuki.
With parent company Chery’s Tiggo 4 continuing its reign as the maker of the best-selling Chinese vehicle in May, Jetour kept its standing in tact as the biggest climber thanks to new record sales of the T2.
T2 supreme
In a month which saw new vehicle sales again breach 50 000 sales, the T2 amassed an offset of 1 090 units, its highest since April’s 1 003.
Up front, the Tiggo 4, a combination of the older Tiggo 4 Pro and its facelift Tiggo Cross sibling, created its own history by moving 2 059 units, a substantial uptake from April’s 1 871.
This placed it second behind the Volkswagen Polo Vivo as the country’s best-selling passenger vehicle and best performing non-locally assembled product.
GWM also still on top
Chery’s arch rival, Great Wall Motors (GWM), keeps the accolade of best-performing Chinese brand with total sales of 2 605 versus 2 569.
This mostly thanks to the Haval Jolion, which placed between the Tiggo 4 and T2 with sales last month of 1 345 units.
Behind the top three…
Behind the T2, the Omoda C5 stayed steady as the Republic’s fourth best-selling Chinese product on 858, followed the GWM P-Series on 689 and the Jetour T1 with 448.
Ranking seventh, the GWM Haval H6 obtained 374 unit sales and the eighth place Chery Tiggo 7 a total of 333.
Completing the top 10, the Jetour Dashing recorded 293 sales, while the JAC T-Series makes its first appearance with an offset of 261.
Top 20
In full, May’s top 20 best-sellers are as follows:
- Chery Tiggo 4 – 2 059
- GWM Haval Jolion – 1 345
- Jetour T2 – 1 090
- Omoda C5 – 858
- GWM P-Series – 689
- Jetour T1 – 448
- GWM Haval H6 – 374
- Chery Tiggo 7 – 333
- Jetour Dashing – 293
- JAC T-Series – 261
- Jaecoo J5 – 253
- BYD Dolphin Surf – 242
- Jetour X70 Plus – 189
- Foton Tunland – 174
- BYD Sealion 6 – 168
- MG 3 – 155
- GWM Tank 300 – 152
- BYD Shark – 136
- MG ZS – 127
- Chery Tiggo 8 – 126
Chinese brands ranked
Aside from GWM and Chery, the rest of China’s brands reporting figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) were as follows:
- Great Wall Motors – 2 605
- Chery – 2 569
- Jetour – 2 020
- Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 369
- BYD – 748
- Foton – 495
- MG – 455
- JAC – 302
- Changan – 200
- BAIC – 190
- LDV – 131
- Leapmotor – 5
NOTE: Excluded is the truck brand First Automotive Works (FAW). Also not ranked are Dongfeng, GAC, Geely, JMC, which don’t report figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).