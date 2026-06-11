Chinese vehicle sales still rising in May led by Jetour and Chery

With its own sales, plus those of Jetour and Omoda & Jaecoo, the Chery Group's 5 958 vehicle sold in May places it second behind Toyota and ahead of Volkswagen and Suzuki.

With parent company Chery’s Tiggo 4 continuing its reign as the maker of the best-selling Chinese vehicle in May, Jetour kept its standing in tact as the biggest climber thanks to new record sales of the T2.

T2 supreme

In a month which saw new vehicle sales again breach 50 000 sales, the T2 amassed an offset of 1 090 units, its highest since April’s 1 003.

Up front, the Tiggo 4, a combination of the older Tiggo 4 Pro and its facelift Tiggo Cross sibling, created its own history by moving 2 059 units, a substantial uptake from April’s 1 871.

This placed it second behind the Volkswagen Polo Vivo as the country’s best-selling passenger vehicle and best performing non-locally assembled product.

GWM also still on top

Chery’s arch rival, Great Wall Motors (GWM), keeps the accolade of best-performing Chinese brand with total sales of 2 605 versus 2 569.

This mostly thanks to the Haval Jolion, which placed between the Tiggo 4 and T2 with sales last month of 1 345 units.

Behind the top three…

Behind the T2, the Omoda C5 stayed steady as the Republic’s fourth best-selling Chinese product on 858, followed the GWM P-Series on 689 and the Jetour T1 with 448.

Ranking seventh, the GWM Haval H6 obtained 374 unit sales and the eighth place Chery Tiggo 7 a total of 333.

Completing the top 10, the Jetour Dashing recorded 293 sales, while the JAC T-Series makes its first appearance with an offset of 261.

Top 20

In full, May’s top 20 best-sellers are as follows:

Chery Tiggo 4 – 2 059 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 345 Jetour T2 – 1 090 Omoda C5 – 858 GWM P-Series – 689 Jetour T1 – 448 GWM Haval H6 – 374 Chery Tiggo 7 – 333 Jetour Dashing – 293 JAC T-Series – 261 Jaecoo J5 – 253 BYD Dolphin Surf – 242 Jetour X70 Plus – 189 Foton Tunland – 174 BYD Sealion 6 – 168 MG 3 – 155 GWM Tank 300 – 152 BYD Shark – 136 MG ZS – 127 Chery Tiggo 8 – 126

Chinese brands ranked

Aside from GWM and Chery, the rest of China’s brands reporting figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) were as follows: