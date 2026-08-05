Jetour opens spec sheet details of already price updated Dashing

Subtle exterior changes contrasts a powerful engine and new gearbox, plus revised trim level names with more features at a lower starting price.

Jetour has followed the detailed reveal of the updated X70 Plus last month by revealing the complete specifications of the lightly revised Dashing.

What has changed?

Teased without disclosing too much information last month, the Dashing’s overhaul is mostly cosmetic, but subtler than that of the X70 Plus.

Main change at the rear are the new quad exhaust outlets. Picture: Jetour

In fact, the changes comprise red accents on the door sills and at the base of the bumpers, ironically dropped from the X70 Plus, new brushed aluminium quad exhaust outlets and 19-inch alloy wheels.

New trim levels, more power

As with the X70 Plus, the Dashing introduces two new trim level denominators, Prestige in place of the Momentum, and Prime as the flagship variant instead of the outgoing Deluxe.

Moreover, Jetour has also revised the 1.5 T-GDI engine to now produce the same 125kW/270Nm as in the X70 Plus, T1 and T2.

Up from the previous 115kW/230Nm, the unit is now matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox which replaces the old six-speed. Jetour’s claimed combined fuel consumption is 6.8 L/100 km.

Spec

On the specification side, both the Prestige and Prime have the following as standard:

auto on/off LED headlights;

folding and heated mirrors;

panoramic sunroof;

electric tailgate;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric front seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

dual-zone climate control;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

ambient lighting;

heated front armrest;

cooled glovebox;

10.25-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

eight-speaker Sony sound system;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

remote engine start;

On both variants, safety and driver assistance tech comprises:

six airbags;

auto lock/unlock doors;

tyre pressure monitor;

rear parking sensors;

cruise control;

540-degree camera;

Hill Descent Control;

Door Open Alert;

Corner Brake Control;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Change Alert;

Auto Hold

All models receive a pair of 10.25-inch displays and imitation leather upholstery with red stitch work. Picture: Jetour

Reserved for the Prime is a leather-wrapped steering wheel with gear shift paddles, heated and cooled front seats, illuminated Jetour-branded door sills and LED fog lamps.

Included other items, not available on the Prestige, are:

front parking sensors;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Lane Departure Warning

Standard on both variants is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Dashing is unchanged and has the following measurements:

Length : 4 590 mm;

: 4 590 mm; Wheelbase : 2 720 mm;

: 2 720 mm; Height : 1 685 mm;

: 1 685 mm; Width: 1 900 mm

The claimed ground is 160 mm, with boot space ranging from 486-litres to 977-litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded forward.

Colours

In total, six colours can be chosen from:

Glacier White;

Ash Grey;

Onyx Black;

Slate Grey;

Crimson Red;

Forest Green

Price

On the pricing front, the Prestige comes with a R10 000 reduction over the Momentum, while the Prime goes the other way by having a higher sticker than the Deluxe by the same R10 000.

As before, though, both models’ price tags include a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and the first-owner-only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.