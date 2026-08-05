Mzansi’s cheapest EV: Chery Q vs BYD Dolphin Surf vs Geely E2

Starting price of three most affordable local electric vehicles will be within R10k of each other.

The bragging rights for South Africa’s cheapest electric vehicle (EV) is about to get very spicy.

While the incoming Chery Q will not undercut the Geely E2 and the BYD Dolphin Surf, it will ensure that Mzansi’s three most affordable EV’s all having a starting price within a mere R10 000 of each other.

Priced from R341 900 to R395 900, the BYD Dolphin Surf was the cheapest local EV before surrendering its crown to the Geely E2 in April. The latter was recently rolled out priced between R339 900 and R389 900.

Chery Q starts at R350k

Despite some talk that Chery could position the Q’s starting price below that of the Geely E2, the Chinese carmaker has indicated that that won’t be the case. The brand last month confirmed that its EV will be positioned between R350 000 and R400 000.

Compared to the Dolphin Surf and E2, the Q features the most power and longest range. The Chery Q’s 42.7kWh battery is hooked up to a single rear-mounted electric motor. This produces 90kW of power and 115Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that the Chery Q can cover up to 400km on a single charge.

The Geely E2 features a 39.4kWh battery pack which sends 85kW/150Nm to a single rear-mounted motor. Its range is 325km.

The BYD Dolphin Surf comes in a choice of two battery options. Each is hooked up to a single front-mounted single motor which produces 55kW/135Nm. The difference is that the entry-level Comfort’s 30.1kWh battery pack provides a range of 232km and the Dynamic’s 38.9kWh battery pack a range of 295km.

Added value

Chery has confirmed that the Q’s price tag will include a seven-year/150 000km warranty and a home-charging wallbox.

Final pricing and specification is expected before the Chery Q’s local arrival next month.