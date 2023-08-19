Motoring

19 Aug 2023

12:51 pm

Binder earns first front row start of the season in Austria behind Bagnaia and Vinales

The South African's weekend keeps getting better as he made the front row after agreeing a new contract with KTM until 2026.

Brad Binder

Brad Binder will start from 3rd in the Austrian MotoGP. Picture: Getty Images

World champion Francesco Bagnaia will start on pole for the Austrian MotoGP after Ducati’s series leader topped qualifying at the Red Bull Ring circuit on Saturday.

Joining the Italian, who leads the championship by 41 points, on the front row for Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s main event are Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and Brad Binder (KTM).

This was Bagnaia’s fifth pole out of 10 this season and the 16th of his career.

Binder’s Australian KTM teammate Jack Miller, Alex Marquez (Ducati-Gresini) and Luca Marini (Ducati-VR46), fill the second row.

Front row for Binder

South African Binder made the front row hours after signing a new contract with Austrian factory team KTM at their home track until 2026.

Bagnaia leads the 2023 championship from Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac) who could manage only 12th to start from the fourth row.

Marco Bezzecchi, third in the standings and who set a new track record in practice on Friday, posted the seventh fastest time in qualifying to occupy the third row.

Saturday’s 14-lap sprint is due off at 1300GMT.

This is the 10th round of the 20-race season with Bagnaia looking to add to his three sprints and four race wins of the campaign.

