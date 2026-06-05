Embattled Brad Binder gets vote of confidence from MotoGP fans

Red Bull KTM man heads to Hungary still unsure if he will be on premier class grid in 2027.

While MotoGP followers might not decide who gets a ride and who doesn’t, at least Brad Binder has the firm backing of the fans to continue his premier class career in 2027.

In a recent poll on racing website MotoGP News, the majority of fans firmly believed that Binder will return to the grid next season. He is still in search of seat in 2027 as his Red Bull KTM contract runs out at the end of this season.

Binder heads into the Hungarian Grand Prix his weekend amid contrasting reports on whether he might still get a lifeline from KTM next year. Some believe that the Austrian manufacturer has closed the door on him altogether after snubbing him for a factory seat, while other reports indicate he is vying with Maverick Vinales for a seat at Tech3.

Tech3 lifeline for Brad Binder?

The French satellite team renewed its partnership with KTM recently and is apparently looking for an old head like Binder or Vinales and a young gun like Moto2 hot shot Senna Agius to steer them in 2027. Vinales, who has been at Tech3 since last year, missed a big part of last season and the early part of this season due to injury.

If Binder doesn’t get the Tech3 seat, the only other teams which still have vacancies for next season are Trackhouse and Pramac. But the 2026 Moto3 world champion does not seem to be a front runner at one of them.

It is hard to bet against high-flying Aprilia at Balaton Park Circuit this weekend. The Italian manufacturer, who is outgunning reigning manufacturer’s champions Ducati this season, missed out on an historic main race podium lockout by less than a tenth of a second at Mugello last weekend.

Aprilia in a league of its own

Factory Aprilia pair Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, who has scored 173 and 156 points respectively, lead the title race ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio (134). Binder is in 12th place on 42 points.

The MotoGP sprint race is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday and the main for 2pm on Sunday. At 11am on Sunday, teenager Ruché Moodley will line up for the Moto3 race.