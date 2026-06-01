Binder urges KTM ‘to find some speed soon’ in MotoGP campaign

Manufacturer way off the pace as Aprilia takes mantle from Ducati as MotoGP team to beat.

Despite putting up another valiant fight in his efforts to prolong his MotoGP career at the Italian Grand Prix at the weekend, Brad Binder is not having much joy from his Red Bull KTM machinery.

Binder urged KTM to find more pace after a below-par weekend, which saw him finish 11th in both the sprint and main races after starting from 14th on the grid at Mugello. His team-mate, Pedro Acosta, could only muster up a sixth place on Sunday in a race dominated by title race leader Marco Bezzecchi on a factory Aprilia.

Aprilia has taken over the mantle from Ducati as the bike to beat in the premier class. It was almost an historical podium lockout for the Italian manufacturer in Mugello as Ai Ogura finished just 0.034 seconds behind third-placed Pecco Bagnaia in his bid to spray champagne alongside Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

KTM only has a week to find some answers as MotoGP heads to Hungary for the second part of its double header this week.

Brad Binder disappointed

“Two 11th positions to write off the weekend and far from what I was expecting. We had some highs and lows here, but generally we missed some pace,” Binder, who is still in search of a seat for 2027, told the KTM website.

“I was not able to roll enough, especially through sector three and onto the main straight. It was difficult to find what we missed to go with the group in front of me.

“We were stuck a bit in No Man’s Land. We need to find some speed soon.”

Binder moves up

The five points Binder earned in Italy helped him move up to 42 points and two places to 12th in the championship. At the top, Bezzecchi (173) still leads ahead of Martin (156) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (134).

In Moto3, teenager Ruché Moodley is still without points after finishing 19th at Mugello.