Diesel BMW 5 Series asks the question, ‘what more do you need?’

Despite being the entry-level new 5 Series, the 520d also shows why it is the most complete.

Until the arrival of the 530i, the 520d had been the sole non-fully electrified G60 5 Series available in South Africa. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Often unofficially billed as the executive sport sedan, the BMW 5 Series has not been immune to the advances in its segment since the original E12 debuted in 1972.

Whereas arch rivals Mercedes-Benz and Audi have threatened to unseat it with the E-Class and A6, the 5 Series’ newest threat to its long standing status as a driver’s car comes from the ongoing transition towards electrification.

EV or not?

The local market launch of the internally named G60 in March last year therefore saw a dramatic range streamlining in response not only to EVs, but also the ongoing global decline in sedan sales.

Initially, not the 5 Series but its electric sibling, the i5, took prominence as a choice of two variants featured; the conventional “volume-selling” eDrive 40 and the M Performance-fettled M60 xDrive.

Meanwhile, the 5 Series had to make do with a single model, the 520d, although this was bolstered in early December with the return of the 530i as the second combustion engine offering.

A portfolio now seemingly complete with the choice of petrol, diesel or electric motivation, plus plug-in hybrid if you include the new M5, the initial acquaintance with the G60 involved the i5 M60 which, unsurprisingly, became one of the fastest sedans Road Test Editor Mark Jones had tested at Gerotek.

Putting a damper on its 442kW/795Nm outputs and 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds, though, was the still prominent hesitation surrounding electric vehicle ownership in South Africa, plus its eye-watering price tag of R2 190 000.

Rear facia design is inoffensive, but sharp and sporty. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Lower down, the same dilemma involves the rear-wheel-drive eDrive 4, which, despite being cheaper and with more range 498 km vs. 388 km would still have to face-off against the 520d with a proven combination of the evergreen 2.0-litre diesel engine, no fear of range anxiety, and a sticker price of more than R600 000 less.

A package that speaks the loudest within the G60 range, even with the addition of the 530i, the arrival of the 520d for the weekly seven-days at the end of last year delivered significantly if not as rapidly or with the same acceleration as the EV.

Back to past BMW styling norms

Seemingly never far from controversy, the G60’s styling, arguably, doesn’t unlock the same ire as most recent models such as the 4 Series, 7 Series and XM.

While all models destined for South Africa are shipped from the Dingolfing Plant in Germany with the M Sport package as standard, a more discreet application has seen the 520d being almost understated, until the optional Iconic Glow illuminated grille surround lights up.

M Sport package come standard, though the depicted 20-inch alloy wheels are optional. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

As subjective as vehicle styling is, the work of designer Anders Thøgersen can be seen as a return to the softer and less polarising BMW aesthetic of past models compared to the shock factor of the 4 Series and 7 Series penned by former Head of Design, Domagoj Dukec.

That being said, the G60 is still striking as, apart from the M Sport bumpers and door sills, our tester featured the optional 20-inch M Sport wheels, gloss black detailing and the mentioned blacklight grille surround some, admittedly, will view as somewhat over-the-top.

Not as swollen as on other models, the kidney grilles are ideally proportioned, while the rear facia equally as inoffensive, though with a passing resemblance to the 13th generation Toyota Crown sold only in Japan.

Interior yes, but also no

Where significant strides have been made is the interior. Besides a new steering wheel and button laden centre console – thankfully still with the rotary dial for the infotainment system – the majority of the main entertainment and ventilation functions now reside within the 14.9-inch infotainment system that makes-up one half of the Curved Display.

Flanked by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the wraparound setup adheres to the typical minimalist and clean look, but also comes across as one of the G60’s biggest points of content.

Interior has been simplified with a combination of buttons and dials on the centre console, and the functions for the entertainment system and climate control within the infotainment display. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

While simplified and initially easy to fathom, the latest 8.5 operating system and interface proved finicky and not as user-friendly as the three-pointed star’s latest MBUX system.

More annoying are the touch sliders for the climate control, which itself proved weak in delivering cold air to the front occupants and not helped by the awkwardly positioned vents.

While the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel didn’t receive universal praise either, comfort did, along with the placing and response of the rotary dial that made navigating the system a trifle easier than resorting to the screen itself.

Massive boot can accommodate 520-litres without needing the rear seats to be folded. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Proving the relevance of sedans above SUVs still, flicking open the electric bootlid revealed a massive recess capable of taking 520-litres without requiring the rear seats to be lowered.

Not as impressive is the lack of headroom, only for taller folk, as a result of the optional panoramic sunroof fitted to our tester. The opposite, however, applies to rear passenger legroom, which proved spacious and unlikely to result in any protests.

Diesel makes its case

As mentioned, the key to the 5 Series has always been a driver-centric feel regardless of the engine residing up front. And while the 520d won’t trouble either of the i5s for shock value when stomping on the accelerator, it will, literally, travel further for longer.

Sensible rather than overzealous, the long-serving B47 oil-burner’s 140kW/400Nm is more linear than explosive with a slight diesel rattle audible at low revs.

Although aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds an additional 13kW/200Nm for short spells, the diesel’s pièce de résistance is a satisfying mid-range shove that makes the 520d come alive more eager than its power and torque figures suggest.

New 14.9-inch display runs the latest 8.5 operating system, but still requires familiarisation. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Being a diesel though, this tapers off higher up the rev range, and although the 520d does offer the PowerBoost mode that releases the full 140kW/400Nm in one burst for 10 seconds by holding down the left paddle shifter, its inclusion can be seen as questionable as unlike the M550ds of old, the 520d was never envisioned as a sporty diesel.

Instead, its forte is cruising and although meagre sounding on paper considering the 520d’s 1 730 kg kerb mass, the mid-range clout and slick-shifting eight-speed Steptronic gearbox make for a combination hard to fault.

Although in its element when asked to leave the confines of the city, the fitting of the M Sport pack means the M Sport suspension also features, the knock-on of that being a firmer-than-usual ride.

Rotary dial makes scrolling through the display easier and therefore doesn’t require the use of the touchscreen interface. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

That being said, the suspension absorbs bumps and imperfections well, though less well-maintained surfaces are easier felt considering this as well as the 245/40 section tyres.

More disappointingly is the overly electric power steering feel that robs the 5 Series of feedback, although it can be argued that being a diesel engine, it was to be expected compared to the 530i and i5s.

The main drawing card that leaves the availability of the i5’s open to questioning is the 520d’s fuel consumption.

Rear legroom is ample, however, talk folk will bemoan the lack of headroom as a result of the optional panoramic sunroof. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Although the seven-day spell and 538 km resulted in a still praiseworthy 6.2 L/100 km, a figure closer to six-litres or even in the high fives can be obtained once out of the city’s confines.

In addition, an indicated range of 440 km remained at the completion of the weeklong tenure, meaning careful driving could lead to a distance in excess of 1 000 km on a single tank.

Conclusion

Base doesn’t often mean bad and although the hype surrounding the i5 is not without merit, the 520d remains the undoubted sweet spot of the G60 BMW 5 Series range.

Although fitted with mild-hybrid assistance, the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine comes with a significant mid-range punch. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Although far from a bargain with a starting price of R1 278 731 before options, it simply ticks all the boxes by being the most complete 5 Series on sale today.

