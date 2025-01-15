New chapter: PHEV and EVs in Mazda plans for South Africa

Hiroshima-based firm has indicated it remains committed to South Africa with the incoming debut of mostly new energy vehicles, including the replacement for the 6 sedan.

Its future in South Africa being a constant topic of conversation based on its ongoing sales figures decline, Mazda has silenced its critics by confirmation four products under investigation for the local market,

Here to stay

“Mazda South Africa is here to stay with a bright future ahead,” Hiroshima’s Head of Finance, Bonite van der Merwe, said in a statement on Wednesday (15 January).

“We’ve strategically partnered with new suppliers, relocated to modern premises with extended leases, and collaborated with expert partners to enhance efficiencies. These operational changes and partnerships underscore our commitment to growth and adaptability in the local market.”

While details pertaining to an actual date remains under wraps for now, pending arrivals include not only the next generation CX-5 reportedly due this year, but also the long awaited CX-80.

What’s coming?

CX-80

Supposed to have been introduced last year, but withheld for unknown reasons, the CX-80 made its formal unveiling in April as Mazda’s flagship SUV above the CX-60, but below the CX-90 aimed solely at the North American market.

Effectively a three-row version of the CX-60 with seating for six or seven, the CX-80 retains the same width as its sibling, but with a 250 mm wheelbase gain plus a 24 mm increase in height.

Initial plans for the CX-80 include only a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Image: Mazda

Based on the same Large Architecture platform as the CX-60 and CX-90, boot space measures between 258-litres and 1 971-litres, while major exterior differences from the former consist of a new front bumper and alloy wheels, a smaller lower air intake and the option of a chrome-finished D-pillar.

Kept largely unchanged is the interior, while up front, only a single powertrain has been mentioned for South Africa, the plug-in hybrid that combines the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol from the CX-60 with a 17.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Interior hasn’t changed much from the CX-60. Image: Mazda

Combined, the setup develops 241kW/500Nm allowing for an all-electric range 60 km.

Seemingly not set to be offered as a way of likely preventing overlapping with the CX-60 is the 3.3-litre SkyActiv-D mild-hybrid turbodiesel straight-six that makes an identical 187kW/550Nm.

CX-60 PHEV

At the other end of the scale, the CX-60 itself also recieves a plug-in hybrid powertrain as alternative to the mentioned four-cylinder petrol and six-cylinder electrified turbodiesel.

Already on-sale in Europe and Australia, the plug-in hybrid CX-60 has been approved for South Africa. Image: Mazda

As with the CX-80, the unit is similar and therefore develops the same 241kW/500Nm while allowing for a range of 60 km on the battery alone.

6e

By far the most interesting and surprise planned addition is the spiritual successor to the Mazda6 called the 6e.

Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show last week, the 6e comes by way of Mazda’s partnership with Changan that resulted in the Chinese-market EZ-6 last year.

6e will become Mazda’s first EV sold in South Africa. Image: Mazda

Based on a Changan platform with Mazda’s Kodo design language taking prevalence, the first rear-wheel-drive sedan in Mazda’s portfolio since the Sentia in 1999 measures 4 921 mm long, 1 890 mm wide and 1 491 mm long while riding on a 2 895 mm long wheelbase.

An introduction that will make it the first electric Mazda to be sold in South Africa, the 6e, in Europe, will have a choice of two battery packs; a 68.8-kWh unit producing 190kW/320Nm, and a bigger 80-kWh module developing 179kW/320Nm.

Mazda’s rear-wheel-drive sedan since 1999 is the work of a joint venture with Changan in China. Image: Mazda

Supporting DC charging up to 200 kW, the former promises a range of 483 km and a waiting time of 22 minutes from 10-80% using the fast-charging outlet. A range of 233 km is said to be available after 15 minutes.

Despite its power reduction, the 80-kWh 6e is said to offer 555 km on a single charge, though using a DC outlet will require a waiting time of 45 minutes from 10-80%.

Taking centre stage inside is a 14.6-inch infotainment system. Image: Mazda

While no top speed figures were divulged, the 68.8-kWh battery will take the 6e from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and the 80-kWh in 7.8 seconds.

Notable equipment meanwhile includes Nappa leather upholstery, an augmented reality Head-Up Display, a 10.2-inch instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch infotainment system.

Next generation CX-5

Finally, the all-new CX-5 will make its reported debut this year after receiving confirmation in 2023 following months of speculative reports about its placing in the CX-range post the arrivals of the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, CX-90 and the North America-only CX-50.

Replacement for the current eight-year old CX-5 has been approved. Image: Mazda

While precise details aren’t known, the most recent report by motor1.com in April last year alleges a possible hybrid-only powertrain as the current second generation, on-sale since 2017, makes sole use of petrol and diesel engines.

One of Mazda’s second oldest model after the 2, but still its strongest seller, expectations are that more details are set to emerge throughout the year.

More later

As mentioned, all four models are being investigated for South Africa and will be detailed further at a later stage.

