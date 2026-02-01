BMW F450 GS ‘great addition’ to popular adventure bike family

New addition to the family powered by 420cc engine that only sips 3.8 litres per 100km.

BMW will extend its popular GS adventure motorbike line-up with the introduction of the F450 in the second quarter of the year.

South Africa’s best-selling range of adventure bikes already includes the G310 GS, F800 GS, F900 GS and R1300 GS, with the Adventure moniker also offered on the last two.

Pricing for the 420cc model has not been announced, but BMW Group CEO Peter van Binsberger this week indicated that it will offer “greater accessibility” to the GS badge. Pricing for the G310 GS starts at R123 300 and the F800 GS at R231 700.

BMW GS family grows

“We’ve enjoyed Motorrad success over the last 18 months with the 1300 GS and GS Adventure. Now it’s time to bring in a new family member, the GS 450,” Van Binsberger said.

“It will introduce greater accessibility to the GS lifestyle. It will not only be lighter than its siblings but also more affordable too. It’s a good-looking and sounding bike which will be a great addition to the GS family, further extending the line-up.”

Reduced vibrations

The BMW F450 GS features a chain-driven, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which sends 35kW of power at 8 750rpm and 43Nm of torque 6 750rpm to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. A distinctive feature is the mill’s 135-degree firing order with BMW claiming that the single balancer shaft will ensure a smooth and largely vibration-free riding experience.

Weighing in at 178kg, the adventure bike’s top speed is 165km/h, and the manufacturer claims it will only sip 3.8 litres of petrol per 100km.

The F450’s resemblance to the rest of the GS family is clear through its X-shaped daytime running light. It will be available in the familiar GS Trophy livery, consisting of Racing Blue Metallic with accents in red and white, Dynamic Racing Red, and Cosmic Black.