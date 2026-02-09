Prince Kaybee returns to racing track after crash

The musician has previously been involved in multiple motorbike accidents.

Producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has returned to the racing track two years after a motorbike crash that left him with a broken ankle and wrist.

The Charlotte hitmaker previously revealed that he had been involved in multiple motorbike accidents.

“Counting how many times I’ve crashed with a motorcycle both on track and public roads, this is my fourth time,” he wrote on X in 2023.

Prince Kaybee said the crash occurred while he was taking a high-speed corner on the track.

“I remember I was doing about 145km/h on track, it was a high-speed corner so I overcooked it and lost traction,” he wrote.

“I think that really rattled me for a while.”

Prince Kaybee’s return to the track

The DJ announced his return on Sunday, sharing images of the crash and his recent appearance on the track.

“Today I am back on track with the picture on the right. This iconic picture was taken last week,” he wrote.

“Two years ago I almost lost my life, crashed on track chasing the best time. I was the fastest that day and I got cocky, went over the limit and crashed, breaking my ankle and wrist,” he added.

Health challenges

In June last year, Prince Kaybee disclosed that he has been dealing with ongoing health complications.

He revealed that he is experiencing serious amnesia, which he said has affected his daily life and emotional wellbeing.

“I suffer from serious amnesia, and I am a bit emotional and frustrated at how my memory is deteriorating,” he wrote.

“I am scared this will lead to missing life opportunities, which will make me very incompetent — and I hate that.”

He added that medical experts believe there may be an underlying condition affecting his brain.

“I wonder how long I can keep what is left of my memory bank,” he wrote.

“I’m not gonna lie, this is rocking me, man. I have kids to raise.”

