i3 returns as moniker for BMW’s production Neue Klasse sedan

Its name now confirmed, the i3 will make its world debut in the second half of this year.

With just under three years having passed since its debut as a concept, BMW has provided the first official teaser image of the production Neue Klasse under a revived name.

A different i3

Entering production from the second half of this year, the effective electric equivalent of the 3 Series will revive the i3 moniker last used eight years ago.

For now limited to a sedan, assembly will take place at the Munich plant in Germany and not at the Debrecen facility in Hungary as previously reported.

A complete departure from the original i3, the newcomer will take styling inspiration from the iX3, which debuted last year as the first Neue Klasse product.

For the time being, details about the i3’s powertrain remain under wraps.

The original BMW i3 lasted from 2013 to 2022. Picture: BMW

“With the completion of Plant Munich’s new manufacturing and logistics areas, vehicles now pass through all production steps on site,” BMW said in a statement.

This means that all logistics processes, manufacturing equipment and operations must already run smoothly,”

Two ‘3s’

Back in 2023, it was reported that the 3 Series will be offered in two distinct versions riding on two different platforms.

While the model badged as “3 Series” will continue to have a combustion engine the then-still born EV Neue Klasse would have its own bespoke architecture designed to support an electric-only setup from the start.

‘i3 M?’

Teased last month, the Neue Klasse will also lead to a performance M model, tentatively and therefore not officially called i3 M.

Reported to have a battery pack capable of 100-kWh of “useable” energy, the powertrain comprises a quad-motor layout, with an electric motor at each wheel.

Performance BMW ‘i3 M’ will enter production in 2027 with a reported power figure of over 1 000 kW. Picture: BMW

Although unconfirmed, speculation suggests a possible power figure of over 1 000 kW.

Confirmed, though, is a front axle disconnect function, allowing the “i3 M” to be rear-wheel drive only instead of its standard all-wheel drive configuration.

More later

Its time of reveal now confirmed, with the M variant set to debut in 2027, expect more details of the i3 to emerge over the coming months heading up to its eventual world premiere.

