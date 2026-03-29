BMW R 12 GS a fitting way to pay tribute to motorcycling pioneer

Retro enduro commemorates the bike that saved BMW Motorrad division in the 1980s.

BMW GS adventure bikes are the best-selling non-commercial motorcycles in South Africa. These days the nomenclature, the abbreviation of the German word geländesport which means terrain sport, is associated with high levels of comfort and technology which is also capable of conquering any surface.

The badge is credited for saving the BMW Motorrad division and traces back 46 years to the iconic R 80 G/S. This model was considered the world’s first adventure bike and after a modified version of it won the Dakar Rally in 1981, the BMW GS stock shot through the roof and hasn’t come down since.

In 2023 the German manufacturer built its millionth boxer-engined GS bike. In a fitting tribute to its origin, BMW Motorrad has paid homage to the R 80 G/S in the form of the R 12 GS.

BMW R 12 GS a retro enduro

Classified as a retro enduro, BMW describes the R 12 GS as “a high-performance off-roader with a unique style”. And we must admit that it is one of the nicest-looking bikes out there. While the white, blue and red paintwork are offered as a colour scheme, the bike The Citizen Motoring recently sampled was just as stunning clad in Option 719 Aragonite. This colour scheme combines Sandrover Matte with Racing Red and Mineral Grey Metallic Matte accents.

Adding to the nostalgia is an analog speedometer with a small LCD screen to toggle between various data screens. Bizarrely, in honour of the bike’s retro styling, it doesn’t have a fuel gauge, only a low fuel warning light. We felt this is maybe a bit silly for a machine that features a choice of three riding modes, cruise control, heated grips, keyless start and also the optional Shift Assistant Pro.

The R 12 GS is powered by a 1 170cc boxer engine producing 80kW of power and 115Nm of torque. The drive goes to the rear wheel via Cardan shaft via six-speed manual transmission.

Geared for the trails

The R 12 GS is the only BMW bike to feature an 18-inch rear wheel. This is clad in off-road rubberware along with the 21-inch aluminium cross-spoked front wheel. The bike has a ground clearance of 240mm and its fully adjustable suspension allows 210mm of spring travel in the front and 200mm at the rear.

The lack of a fuel gauge is not cool. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

It also comes standard with enduro foot pegs, large engine guard, 20mm handlebar risers, hand protection and longer side stand.

At 215kg is the R 12 GS does seem a bit heavy for hardcore off-roading. And the two cylinder heads like the perfect shin-mashers should you drop it. But the bike is remarkably agile and a whole lot of fun off the beaten track.

A very niche buy

On the road though, it is not really a machine you want to spend hours on. The knobby tires are not the most comfortable and there is also very little wind protection without a screen.

We get the purpose of the BMW R12 GS. And we also love the styling. But starting at R309 750, it’s a niche buy – and likely a second bike – for those with deep pockets. The more sensible choice for the average buyer will be a mid-sized standard GS model.