Lightweight armoured BMW X3 gives protection against handguns

Discreet finishing gives no external clues that the SUV provides additional protection.

It’s a bold new chapter for Armormax as they unveil their new B4 lightweight armoured BMW X3 in South Africa.

The BMW X3 is an SUV that combines everyday elegance with now offers world-class ballistic protection. It is built for those who choose to live life without limits.

The BMW X3 has long been one of BMW South Africa’s top-selling models, praised for its balance of performance, versatility, and premium comfort. With the arrival of the new G45 platform, BMW has leaned further into a bold, confident design language – making it the ideal foundation for an Armormax armouring package that is both subtle and substantial.

This lightweight B4 build retains the X3’s core identity- dynamic, responsive, unmistakably BMW- while adding full protection against handgun threats up to .44 Magnum, without affecting the vehicle’s performance or handling.

Behind the build

At just under 180kg of additional weight, the Armormax B4 package features:

Patented synthetic armour integrated into all doors and panels, including the roof and sunroof.

Premium ballistic glass that maintains visibility, clarity, and security that replaces all OEM glass.

Run-flat tyre upgrades for continued mobility for models not already fitted with run-flat tyres.

A Push To Talk intercom system.

Operable front windows.

Discreet finish – no external clues that the vehicle is armoured.

Built in SA: Backed by global standards

As with all Armormax conversions, the BMW X3 armouring is done locally at their Johannesburg facility to international standards, with full after-sales support. This means a faster turnaround, lower maintenance costs, and peace of mind- supported by the armouring partner for most luxury vehicle brands in the country.

All armouring components and workmanship are further supported by a three-year Armormax warranty.

“This BMW X3 isn’t just another project,” says Michael Broom, Sales and Marketing Manager at Armormax.

“It’s a statement. South Africans deserve to drive what they love safely, and confidently, without compromise. We believe in enabling a lifestyle where protection doesn’t mean limitation. We have already completed four of these vehicles for clients with more orders in the pipeline and expect it will become a very popular option.”

Armoured BMW X3 pricing

The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs. Delivery timeframes depend on base model availability and specification preferences. The cost of the total package is R878 000 including VAT and excluding the base price of the vehicle.