Revived FJ wears renowned Toyota Land Cruiser badge with pride

New off-roader even manages to undercut its direct Chinese rival by almost R16 000.

The gateway to the renowned Toyota Land Cruiser badge, a nomenclature celebrated as the Master of Africa, has gotten a lot more accessible with the introduction of the all-new FJ.

Starting at a very competitive price of R714 000, the FJ has been introduced to the Land Cruiser family alongside the 300, Prado and 70 Series. Owning a Land Cruiser is now almost R300 000 more affordable than before taken into account the previous entry point was the LC78’s almost-R1 million price tag.

While the all-new FJ might share a name and even a few retro styling cues with the discontinued FJ Cruiser, Toyota is quick to point out that the newcomer is not a direct descendant of the off-roader produced between 2006 and 2022. If anything, the new FJ is more of a spiritual successor to the original, which in turn paid homage to the FJ40 of old which ushered in the backronym for “Freedom and Joy”.

D-segment revival

Apart from expanding the LC range, the FJ is also key to Toyota strategic move to regain leadership in the SUV D-segment through a diverse and versatile portfolio. Here the FJ is termed as an urban off-road lifestyle SUV alongside the incoming flagship new energy vehicle in the all-electric bZ4X and top-end urban lifestyle RAV4.

In VX trim, the FJ rides on black 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

While Toyota’s decision to only offer the new FJ with a 2.7-litre petrol powertrain globally with no confirmation of diesel anytime soon is a big talking point, petrol offerings make up 80% of the D-segment’s volume. The FJ’s only direct rival in terms of offering four-wheel drive with low transfer case and differential lock, the GWM Tank 300, is offered in a choice of petrol, diesel and a hybrid powertrain. Yet the FJ’s entry-level GX manages to undercut the Tank 300’s 2.0L Super Lux petrol model by almost R16 000.

In terms of styling, the boxy-styled Land Cruiser FJ can best be described as a mini-Prado at the front, with a generous throwback to the FJ Cruiser’s retroness at the rear. It features square-eye front LED headlights, rear combination lamps, split bumpers to ease parts replacement, durable skid plates, black roof rails, prominent over fender and cladding panels to protect the body and removable side steps. The bar door-style tailgate houses the spare wheel, which translates into additional interior space.

Toyota dealerships will also offer a wide range of accessories ranging from snorkels to roof racks and mud flaps.

Serious credentials

The FJ is a ladder-frame SUV on an adapted version of the IMV 0 platform that underpins the Hilux and Fortuner. It features high-mount double wishbone front suspension and four-link rigid rear suspension. Increased coil spring rate suspension ensures better driving stability and reduced damping force in the absorber low-speed range results in a more comfortable ride.

The FJ’s ground clearance is 245mm and its wading depth 750mm. It offers an approach angle of 29 degrees, a departure angle of 38 degrees and a breakover angle of 29 degrees. Very interesting to note that it’s wheelbase of 2 580mm is not only 170mm shorter than the Tank 300’s, but also shorter than that of the Suzuki Jimny 5-door (2 590mm) and Defender 90 (2 587mm).

The interior features many Prado-touches. Picture: Supplied

On the inside, the mini-Prado theme continues with the FJ the recipient of its bigger LC sibling’s steering wheel and gear lever. It comes standard with 8-inch infotainment system which is upgradable to 12.3-inch, 7-inch digital TFT display, physical off-road switches and knee pads for the driver. The GX features black fabric seats and the VX black synthetic leather.

Oodles of space

Due to its boxy dimensions, interior space is plenty, with up to 795 litres of boot space available behind the sliding and reclining rear seats.

Standard safety systems include seven airbags and vehicle stability control, with the VX featuring Toyota Safety Sense Suite 3.0.

In terms of power, the naturally aspirated 2TR-FE 2.7-litre petrol mill produces 122kW of power and 245Nm of torque. The twist goes to all four corners via six-speed auto box. Toyota claims it will sip 10.7 litres per 100km, but we reckon a more realistic number could be around 15L/100km.

The 2.7-litre petrol engine is a stalwart in the Toyota stable. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Land Cruiser FJ born for off-roading

During the media launch drive in the Western Cape this week, the Land Cruiser FJ proved to be as comfortable off the tarmac as it is on it. There is no shortage of power and comfort on the open road, while the car really comes into its own off the beaten track.

With low-range engaged, the FJ quickly lived up to its LC heritage by hardly breaking a sweat on a not-too-technical but still challenging off-road. It impressed The Citizen Motoring with its sure-footedness over obstacles, while its short wheelbase ensures maximum agility. Hill-descent control also adds to the ease of negotiating steep downhills.

Apart from the lack of a diesel engine, there is nothing that the Land Cruiser FJ does not do right. Toyota has another sure-fire winner on its hands that not even the relentless Chinese are likely to contain.

Land Cruiser FJ pricing

2.7TR 4×4 6AT GX – R714 000

2.7TR 4×4 6AT VX – R761 400

*Pricing includes nine-services/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.