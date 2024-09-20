Brad Binder confident KTM can further improve in Ducati chase

MotoGP back at Misano circuit for the third time in the space of two weeks.

Brad Binder is confident that Red Bull KTM can further close the gap on Ducati at the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP this weekend.

It is the third time in the space of two weeks that the Misano circuit will host the action after the San Marino Grand Prix and the official testing session that followed the race earlier this month.

Between Binder, his team-mate Jack Miller, test rider Dani Pedrosa and KTM satellite pair of Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez, the Austrian manufacturer experimented with various configurations during the one-day test. Not only for the rest of 2024, but also for next year.

Misano test gives Brad Binder hope

“KTM as a whole did well at the test as every single rider was testing something different. So we have a real wealth of knowledge which will hopefully help us push our package as fast as possible,” Binder said during the official MotoGP press conference ahead of this weekend’s action.

Ducati boasts the four leading riders in the title race, Jorge Martin (312), Pecco Bagnaia (305), Marc Marquez (259) and Enea Bastianini (250). They are followed by Binder (161) and Acosta (152), who leads Aprilia’s best-placed rider Maverick Vinales (139).

While Miller will be lining up alongside Miguel Oliviera for Prima Pramac Yahama next year, the Australian is still key to KTM’s cause. While Binder was busy trying out next year’s set-up in Misano, Miller was working on updates and set-up still to be implemented this season.

‘Sharp end’ beckons

“We had everything to go through from the test. And the race weekend. We are trying to take all the best little bits,” Binder said.

“We start the weekend in a much better place than the previous time we were here. I’m excited to see how we manage and hopefully we can fight a little closer to the sharp end.”

The Emilia-Romagna MotoGP is the first of a triple header which moves to Indonesia next week and to Japan the following week.

The sprint race in Misano starts at 3pm on Saturday and the main race at 1pm on Sunday.