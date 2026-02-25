Brad Binder ready for what could be make-or-break MotoGP year

Finding one-lap speed is the first priority for Red Bull KTM star in 2026 season.

Brad Binder is confident he can get back to winning ways when the MotoGP season starts in Thailand this weekend.

The Red Bull KTM man’s seventh premier class season could turn out to be his most important yet as he tries to prolong his MotoGP career. His KTM contract runs out at the end of the season, and he is desperate to secure a ride post-2026.

The first thing he needs to do to achieve his goal is find the podium again. The 2016 Moto3 champion has not finished in the top three since the opening round of 2024, while the last of his two premier class wins came back in 2021.

Down to results

Last year, he could only manage one fourth place as he limped to 11th in the title race, his worst finish since his rookie season in 2020.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder goes into 2026 guns blazing as ‘riding at the back is no fun’

“No matter what people say, at the end of the day, it’s down to results. As a sportsman, your happiness depends on results. The better you do, the better everything is,” Binder said during a virtual call arranged by Red Bull.

“The goal is always to win. When I go to bed at night, that is what I dream of. I’m trying my best to find a way back to the top, and fingers crossed that it happens sooner rather than later.”

The KTM added that achieving better qualifying times will go a long way in improving his results. Last year, he struggled making it to Q2, which meant he finished both the sprint and main races of most rounds in 13th or lower on the grid.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder relieved ‘tough year’ in MotoGP is done and dusted

Brad Binder chases one-lap times

“I need to find extra speed to be faster on a once-off lap and qualify better. That will help me tremendously, as I was qualifying so far back. Even when I did make a comeback, I couldn’t go as far forward as I needed to,” said Binder.

“That is priority number one. Then we need to find a bit more comfort on the bike. It seems that we have done that already, as something seems to be clicking.”

Binder lauded his team-mate, Pedro Acosta, for always finding another gear in 2025, even when they had little joy from the RC16 machine. Acosta stood on the podium five times last year to finish fourth in the title race.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder won’t allow his brain to get in his way in 2026 again

“I’ve learned a lot from him, especially last season. When things were incredibly difficult, he always strives for that extra bit. I can’t fault the guy,” said Binder.

“He is extremely fast on a motorbike, he is a good person and deserves all the success that comes his way.”

Marquez leads at the bookies

Defending champion Marc Marquez is the odds-on favourite to secure a record eighth premier class title, followed by his brother Álex Márquez, as well as Marco Bezzecchi, Pecco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta.

South Africa will have no representation in Moto2 this year, as Brad Binder’s brother, Darryn, will compete in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship. However, Ruché Moodley will line up for his second Moto3 season.

The MotoGP sprint race gets underway at 10am on Saturday, and the main race at 10am on Sunday. The Moto3 race is at 7am on Sunday.