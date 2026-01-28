Brad Binder won’t allow his brain to get in his way in 2026 again

MotoGP star wants to find his mojo by letting his natural ability take over instead of thinking too much.

By not “thinking too much” on his bike, Brad Binder hopes to rekindle his MotoGP career after a topsy turvy 2025.

The Red Bull KTM rider lines up in Thailand at the end of February for his seventh premier class season. One that is crucial to his MotoGP future, as it is the last year on his KTM contract.

Binder has kept his place on the grid alongside Pedro Acosta in the Austrian manufacturer’s factory team. He was outshone by the rising Spanish star last year, who found the podium regularly after adapting his riding style better to their troublesome RC16 machinery.

Both Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini from KTM’s Tech3 team also announced themselves as threats from within the orange garage, albeit less consistently.

Brad Binder to enjoy himself

Binder finished the 2025 season 11th in the championship, seven places behind Acosta. It was his joint worse premier class finish since his rookie year in 2020. In the four years in between, the 2016 Moto3 champion finished sixth, sixth, fourth and sixth in the title race.

“Last year I felt like I was thinking the whole time on the motorbike, instead of letting just my natural ability take over. That’s one thing that I want to change for this season. Just really enjoy riding the bike a bit more.

“I’m quite confident that I can make a good step up,” Binder said this week when Red Bull KTM unveiled its livery and partners for 2026.

KTM will have two opportunities to fine-tune the RC16 for the new season. The first official test is in Malaysia from 3-5 February, followed by testing in Thailand on 21 and 22 February.

‘Fresh start’ loading

“It’s been a great off-season. I took a couple weeks off and got a lot of riding done, a lot of cycling,” Binder added.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh start again this season and hopefully we can get back to the performances I know I’m capable of.”

His first goal in the 22-race season will be to get back to winning ways. He has not stood on the podium on a Sunday in 41 attempts and last won a race in 2021.

Marquez chases Agostini

All eyes this year will again be on reigning world champion Marc Marquez as the Spaniard tries to equal eight-time winner Giacomo Agostini’s record for most MotoGP titles. Marquez and Valentino Rossi are locked at seven titles apiece.

The only other South African to keep Binder company in the paddock this season will be Moto3 rider Ruché Moodley. After 11 years in grand prix racing, Brad Binder’s brother Darryn has left Moto2 to race in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.