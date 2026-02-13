Binder goes into 2026 guns blazing as ‘riding at the back is no fun’

First five to eight races will be crucial for his MotoGP future, says Red Bull KTM star.

Brad Binder is chomping at the bit to make amends for his mediocre 2025 MotoGP season.

The Red Bull KTM rider’s 11th place in the championship was his joint lowest finish since moving up to the premier class. After also finishing in 11th in his rookie season in 2020, he came sixth, sixth, fourth and sixth in the following four seasons.

Last season was the first time the 30-year-old 2016 Moto3 champion failed to stand on the MotoGP podium, with a fourth place in Indonesia his best result.

Brad Binder reflects on 2025

“My 2025 season was the most challenging one I’ve ever had on a motorcycle to say the least. I’m really looking to turn that around in 2026,” Binder told South African media on a video call arranged by Red Bull this week.

“When you dedicate your entire life to fight for a championship which is my goal and all of a sudden you’re running around in 10th place, it’s not fun. You want to try and make sure it doesn’t happen again, but it’s not always that easy.”

A big part of Binder’s struggles last year was due to his machinery. After finishing the 2024 season as the fastest bike behind the Ducati brigade, the KTM RC16 has the whole orange garage searching for answers. His team-mate Pedro Acosta, who did manage to find an extra gear, was very vocal about the bike’s performance.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder won’t allow his brain to get in his way in 2026 again

Taking a step back

“The biggest adjustment we had to make was to trust the front end. It felt like every time I tried to put in the effort I had moments with the front and ended up just going slower,” added Binder.

“I ended up overdoing every single aspect. Sometimes you need to take a step back, analyse things and focus on what’s important.”

This year is the last year on Binder’s four-year contract with the KTM factory team. He knows putting good performances will go a long way towards securing his premier class future.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

“I will need to be at my absolute best and I think the first five to eight races are really important,” says Binder. “I really love to continue my career in MotoGP but also wants to be competitive again. I’m not having much fun where I was last season and my goal is to find my way back to the front.”

Darryn off to the States

Binder says it will take time getting to used not having his brother Darryn Binder around the circuit this year. After 11 years in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP, Darryn has set sail for the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship this year.

“He is my next-door neighbour in Andorra and before that we have lived together in Europe for a long time,” Binder said of his younger brother.

“He’s heading off to the States for the next couple of weeks to start his new adventure there and that will leave just me, my wife and baby in Andorra. It will be a change for sure, but I’m happy for my brother and I know he is going to have a great time.”

The 22-race 2026 season starts at the end of the month in Thailand.