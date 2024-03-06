WATCH: Reliving Brad Binder’s four MotoGP race wins

Red Bull KTM rider entered biking folklore with his epic win on slicks in the wet in Austria.

Brad has won two main and two sprint races in MotoGP. Picture: Getty Images

Brad Binder will line in Qatar to start his fifth season in MotoGP in at the weekend.

While the Red Bull KTM rider made an empathic start to his premier class career with a win in only his third race, the top step of the podium has proved elusive since. But each of his four wins – two in main races and two in sprint races – have been nothing short of epic.

The Citizen Motoring takes a look at his four wins ahead on the 2024 season in which Binder will dearly try and add to the list.

Brad Binder bursts onto the scene

📅 August 9th 2020

📍 Automotodrom Brno



Remember the day @BradBinder_41 and KTM shocked the world! 🏆#Bradical | #CzechGP 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/CbSZbWx75N August 9, 2020

Few people would have given the KTM man a chance when he lined seventh on the grid for the Czech MotoGP in Brno in 2020. Especially after recording a 13th pace and DNF (did not finish) in his first two races.

But he worked his way through the field and took the lead from Franco Morbidelli with nine laps to go. He opened up a big gap to take the chequered flag by over five seconds from Morbidell.

Slick does the trick

Soaked circuit, slick tyres but @BradBinder_41 held on! 🙌



KTM triumph at home! 🏆#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/yGL3xITmuu August 15, 2021

Arguably one of the best rides in recent MotoGP history was Binder’s performance in Austria in 2021.

Lying sixth with four laps to go, the heavens opened up at the Red Bull Ring, his team’s home track. The frontrunner al swopped their machines for bikes fitted with wet tyres, but Binder risked staying out on slicks.

He slipped and slid, but somehow managed to stay upright to beat runner-up Francesco Bagnaia by almost 13 seconds.

Dashing through the field

After going throughout the 2022 without a victory, Binder found his groove in the newly-introduced sprint format in 2023. And in only the second MotoGP sprint race he produces another ride for the ages.

The South African stormed off the line from 15ht on the grid to take the lead within three laps. But his work had only begun. Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini stayed with him all along to the end, with Binder taking the chequered flag by seventh hundreds of a second from Bezzecchi.

Brad Binder masterclass

#MotoGP | KTM's Brad Binder wins a hard-fought, restarted Spanish MotoGP sprint race at a sunny Jerez on Saturday, followed by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and team-mate Jack Miller. #SpanishGP



Watch more highlights on SPOTV NOW app. 📲 https://t.co/0ZV9CF76B7 pic.twitter.com/iT8R9wsWzv — SPOTV SEA (@SPOTVSEA) April 30, 2023

Four weeks later, Binder stood on the top step of the podium again after the sprint race at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The KTM man made a flying start from fourth on the grid and was lying in second place when the race was red-flagged due to a crash on the first lap. He went one better at the restart and went up to first in the first corner. After swapping places with team-mate Jack Miller twice, Binder held on to beat Bagnaia by 0.428 seconds.

