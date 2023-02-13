Brad Binder declares himself ready to fight for MotoGP title

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder is in high spirit after the first official MotoGP testing of the season concluded in Malaysia on Sunday.

Binder set the 14th fastest time during the three-day outing at the Sepang International Circuit, which was almost a second slower than Luca Marini’s best lap. His new Red Bull KTM team-mate, Jack Miller, could only record the 18th fastest time.

But testing sessions are used for exactly that purpose and, therefore, not much can be read into the overall results. What is important, is whether the riders themselves felt satisfied with the progress made during testing.

Boxes ticked

“We accumulated a lot of information going forward and data for the engineers to go through. I think we narrowed down our options quite a bit and we are getting closer to our package that we’ll start the season with,” Binder told the KTM website.

“The boys worked hard here to get as much done as we can. We had good track time and so far, so good.”

Miller echoed Binder’s satisfaction, saying: “I think we ticked as many boxes as we could here in Malaysia”.

Binder is confident that 2023 can be his best season in the premier class. The 2016 Moto3 champion finished his debut season in 2020 in 11th place, followed by 26th place finishes in the world championship.

Eye on the prize

“I’m looking forward to seeing what a competitive package my team has put together and all the things we’ve learned from last season, how we have put them all together to see how far we can push things this time around,” Binder told Red Bull in Malaysia.

“I honestly believe this season is going to be my best opportunity to achieve my goals that I’ve set out for myself which is to be fighting for podiums and victories week in and week out.

“I want to fight for a world title and that’s what I plan on doing. So, fingers crossed that I don’t fall shy of my goals and expectations and I feel good.”

Brad Binder upbeat

There is one more official testing session in Portimao in Portugal on 11 March before the 2023 MotoGP season starts at the same circuit on 26 March.

“My goal in Portimao is to continue that process and I want to start the first Grand Prix with the best possible combination from all the new material we’ve tried so far,” Binder said.