FLOYD ON F1: Fans can expect a joyride this season

John Floyd

If current rumours and media reports are to be believed, the 2023 F1 season promises to be one of the most competitive, entertaining, intriguing and cut-throat we have experienced for a long time – with most of it off track shenanigans.

We have already witnessed the battle between the FIA and FOM/Liberty Media, which resulted in a letter to the teams from the governing body’s president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem advising them he has handed the reins for day to day running to the FIA’s single seater director Nikolas Tombazis.

Ben Sulayem will remain involved in high-level decision-making where he will be focusing on the strategic side of governance, while Tombazis becomes the teams’ go-to man. Strike one to the commercial side of F1.

F1 team rivalry

There could be a real dilemma for Mercedes F1 Chief Toto Wolff, with two drivers determined to seize supremacy from Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell hope the W14 will take a quantum leap over the W13.

If so will Russell settle for being a team player or will we have another Rosberg saga? Hamilton is sure to come out fighting and will certainly target Max Verstappen, who on current form is favourite to earn a third title.

The Red Bull RB19 is another unknown for 2023.

Reduced wind tunnel and CFD time, due to winning the 2022 F1 Constructors’ title plus the penalty for exceeding budget limits, could be telling.

Usual suspects

Team chief Christian Horner was quoted as saying he is expecting his main opposition to be Mercedes and Ferrari, with Fred Vasseur now at the helm, but has added a few unexpected contenders.

One is Aston Martin. With new technical director, former Red Bull engine chief, Dan Fallows, the AMR23 could prove to be a surprise package, but it certainly needs a vast improvement over last year.

Red Bull have suffered another blow as a coalition of engine manufacturers prevented Red Bull Powertrains from being graded a newcomer to F1.

Power struggle

Red Bull’s signing of ex-Mercedes engine specialist, Ben Hodgkinson had caused some contention, plus access to Honda’s Intellectual Property and the considerable experience with the current power unit means they were no newcomer.

The FIA accepted the objection, therefore the Milton Keynes based team would lose certain advantages and a number of hours for testing. Teams objecting were, you’ve guessed it, Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine and Sauber. No surprise really, it’s certainly going to be one helluva year in F1.

The 2023 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain.