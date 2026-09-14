Brad Binder bemoans lack of speed that cost him in San Marino

Red Bull KTM man finishes in 11th place to remain 13th in the MotoGP championship.

Brad Binder admitted that he’ll have to find more speed after a disappointing weekend at the San Marino MotoGP.

The Red Bull KTM man finished the main race in Misano in 11th place on Sunday after starting 19th on the grid. He finished in 14th place and well outside the points Saturday’s sprint race.

Binder remains stuck in 13th place in the championship on 83 points. He only has eight rounds left to improve on his position before he swaps MotoGP for the World Superbike Championship next year.

Brad Binder craves more speed

“I tried my best from the beginning until the end but I was just not fast enough. The second half of the race was better but in the first I just didn’t have the speed. All weekend I’ve been battling to find the extra I need,” Binder told the KTM website after the main race.

He hopes for a rapid improvement in Austria, which is the second half of the double header this weekend. The Red Bull Ring is KTM’s home track and the scene of Binder’s second of two premier class wins back in 2021.

“It would have been nice to be a bit more competitive, but next week we have Austria and it’s a track that I think will suit my style a bit more and the bike too. I hope it goes better than here. Some work to do, for sure,” he added.

Marquez magic

Marc Marquez stormed to victory in San Marino to tie Jorge Martin on 274 points at the top of the title race. Marco Bezzecchi (241) has work to do to catch the front runners after crashing out on the opening lap in Misano.

Ruché Moodley is still searching for his first points of the Moto3 season. The teenager has a weekend to forget after finishing in 21st place on Sunday.