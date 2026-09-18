Happy hunting ground just what Brad Binder needs for last hurrah

Red Bull KTM man rode himself into MotoGP folklore in Spielberg back in 2021.

If Brad Binder wants to sign off his MotoGP career in style in the last eight races of the season, he could not ask for a happier hunting ground than the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

The Red Bull KTM rider recorded the last of his two premier class wins at the Austrian Grand Prix back in 2021 and boasts an excellent at KTM’s home track in Spielberg. In 10 races across the three classes, Binder has a total of three podiums and has never finished outside the top seven.

“It’s a track that’s tailor-made for me and also suits our bike,” Binder told Austrian broadcaster ServusTV this week. “I like the hard braking. I think it suits us really well. I’d love to get our bike right up the front.”

Brad Binder excited

He added that his MotoGP win at the Red Bull Ring was one of the highlights of his career. Binder rode himself into folklore that day when he stayed out on slicks when the result of the field switched to bikes with wet tyres during a downpour late in the race.

“I’ve talked more about this race than any other. Winning here at the Red Bull Ring for KTM was one of my highlights,” he said.

The 2026 Moto3 world champion also spoke about his move to the BMW factory team in next season’s World Superbike Championship. His affiliation with KTM comes to an end at the season, his seventh in the premier class and 12th in total riding for the Austrian manufacturer.

“Everything will be new – a new bike, new tracks and new tyres. But I’ll miss my crew. I’m still looking forward to a strong finish to the season.”

Tight title race

Binder is 13th in the MotoGP title race and will be keen to avoid his worst showing, which was 11th place in 2020 and 2025.

Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin go into the Austrian Grand Prix tied on 274 points, with Marco Bezzecchi (241) in third place.

Moto3 teenager Ruché Moodley resumes his search for his first points of the season in Spielberg.

The MotoGP sprint race is at 3pm on Saturday and the main race at 3pm on Sunday. The Moto3 race is at 11am on Sunday.