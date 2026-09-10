BMW-bound Brad Binder ‘determined to fight for WorldSBK title’

Red Bull KTM rider's move to WorldSBK confirmed ahead of San Marino MotoGP.

Brad Binder’s move to the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) has been confirmed on the eve of the San Marino MotoGP.

After seven seasons in MotoGP, Binder will replace Danilo Petrucci to join former team-mate Miguel Oliviera at the BMW factory WorldSBK team in 2027. He raced alongside Oliviera for KTM in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP.

“We are delighted to welcome Brad [Binder] to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family,” said Sven Blusch, head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

“What particularly impresses us is his absolute determination to start a new chapter in WorldSBK. His goal is clear – he wants to fight for the world championship title.

“First of all, he will need to get accustomed to the BMW M1000 RR and to a new world championship, and we are confident that he will do so quickly.”

Brad Binder leads exodus

There is plenty of movement between MotoGP and WorldSBK at the end of the season. Along with Binder, Jack Miller and possibly Franco Morbidelli is also heading for WorldSBK. Nicolo Bulega, who is on the verge of clinching the 2026 Superbike crown, is heading to MotoGP.

Starting in San Marino this weekend, Binder will be out to make the most of his last nine MotoGP races. The Red Bull KTM rider is 13th in the championship on 78 points and 12 points outside the top 10. He will also be keen to avoid his worst premier class season, which was 11th (in 2020 and 2025).

The MotoGP title race is shaping up to be one for the ages. Jorge Martin (256 points), Marc Marquez (237) and Marco Bezzecchi (232) is leading the charge towards the 2026 crown.

Moodley on a mission

Moto3 rider Ruché Moodley will also be chasing his elusive first points of the season at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The teenager returned from a shoulder injury in Aragon and came within half a second of breaking his 2026 points duck.

The San Marino MotoGP sprint race starts at 3pm on Saturday, with the main race starting at 2pm on Sunday. The Moto3 race is at 11am on Sunday.