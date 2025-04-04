Motoring

BYD Sealion 7 priced as brand’s new flagship EV crossover

Avatar photo

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

4 Apr 2025

03:33 pm

BYD's flagship crossover takes its overall EV-only model count to four.

BYD puts price on Sealion 7 in South Africa

Sealion 7 becomes BYD’s new flagship EV in South Africa. Image: BYD

Unveiled alongside the Shark 6 and Sealion 6 this week, BYD has released official pricing of the Sealion 7 as not only its flagship electric crossover, but also model-topping EV in general.

Dimensions

The Chinese automotive giant’s fourth EV after the Dolphin, Atto 3 and Seal, the coupe-styled Sealion 7 measures 4 830 mm long, 1 925 mm wide and 1 620 mm tall, with its wheelbase stretching 2 930 mm.

ALSO READ: Plug-in hybrid BYD Sealion 6 lands in South Africa

Providing seating for five with boot space ranging from 500-litres to 1 769-litres with the rear seats folded, the lack of an engine means an additional 58-litres of space underneath the bonnet.

Single or dual-motor EV

On the model front, BYD has opted for a two-tier line-up comprising the single motor Premium and the dual-motor Performance.

Powered by BYD’s 82.5-kWh Blade battery pack, the rear-wheel-drive Premium produces 230kW/380Nm, resulting in a top speed of 215 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

BYD puts price on Sealion 7 in South Africa
Coupe-styled Sealion 7 has a line-up spanning models, Premium and Performance. Image: BYD

The claimed all-electric range is 482 km, with DC charging being supportive up to 150 kW and AC up to 11 kW.

With a second electric motor in place, the all-paw gripping Performance punches-out 390kW/690Nm, which will see it get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and on to the same 215 km/h top speed as the Premium.

The claimed all-electric range is 456 km. As with its lesser sibling, the Performance has the same DC and AC charging supports, in addition to an 11 kW on-board charger.

Spec and tech

On the spec front, BYD has equipped both models with the following as standard;

BYD puts price on Sealion 7 in South Africa
Taking centre stage inside is the rotating 15.6-inch infotainment system. Image: BYD
  • Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;
  • dual-zone climate control with rear vents;
  • rain sense wipers;
  • 15.6-inch rotating infotainment system;
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;
  • 12-speaker DynAudio sound system;
  • panoramic sunroof;
  • wireless smartphone charger;
  • push-button start and keyless entry;
  • electric bootlid;
  • remote opening electric windows;
  • electric, heated and ventilated front seats;
  • ambient lighting;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Blind Spot Monitoring;
  • Front Collision Warning;
  • Automatic Emergency Braking;
  • Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
  • Door Open Warning;
  • Lane Departure Warning;
  • Brake Override Assist;
  • Lane Centring Assist;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • Reverse Automatic Braking

Comparatively, the Performance receives 20-inch alloy wheels versus the Premium’s 19-inches, while also swapping-out the imitation leather upholstery for Nappa leather and the electric bootlid for a kick-motion activated tailgate. Head-Up Display round its spec sheet off.

Colours and price

On the colour front, the Sealion 7 comes in four shades; Aurora White, Urban Grey, Cosmos Black or Atlantis Blue.

Included with each model’s price tag is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, a 2.2 kW portable charger, the vehicle-two-load socket and seven kilowatt wallbox.

  • Sealion 7 Premium – R1 099 000
  • Sealion 7 Performance AWD – R1 299 000

ALSO READ: Sub-R1m BYD Shark becomes South Africa’s most powerful bakkie

