Chery-owned iCaur out to show niche appeal of EVs isn’t a fluke

New energy brand launches with two EVs, with a range-extending EV or REEV joining either by year-end or in early 2027.

Its entry into the South African market was announced last year, iCaur officially launched its operations on Thursday (28 May) with two of the three planned models for the local market.

Initially, only EV

Selectively teased throughout the year, the new energy brand of Chery used the FNB stadium as a backdrop for the debut of the retro-styled V23 and the boxy 03T.

Set to be joined either at the end of the year or early next year by the range-extending V27, the initial range comprises two variants each, with a choice of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Excuse me?

The brand’s arrival, under the renamed iCaur instead of iCar in China due to Apple holding the rights to the iCar name, means Chery now operates five sub-brands in South Africa, the others being Omoda & Jaecoo, Lepas and Jetour.

However, as with its sibling marques, iCaur – still pronounced “i-car” instead of “i-core”- operates separately with its own dealership network. At present, it has 25 outlets, with plans afoot to expand this to 40.

From preview to drive

Having sampled both variants at a preview drive in February, which involved driving the non-road legal homologation units around the office park in Bryanston, where the brand’s head office is situated, the launch route was more extensive, ranging as far as Vereeniging along backroads of the City of Gold.

Model range

V23

Opening iCaur’s range, the V23 represents what the brand calls is “standout” and most “distinctive” model.

V23 is said to be a stylistic tribute to the Toyota Land Cruiser 60-series and Mercedes-Benz G-Class its exterior resembles. Picture: Charl Bosch

A stylistic mix of the Toyota Land Cruiser 60-series and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which is claimed to be a “tribute” instead of a copy, the V23 introduces a series of customisation options ranging from accessories to body wraps.

Part of a personalisation programme, all of the various items are sourced and produced locally rather than being imported.

Fundamentals

Excluding the false floor, the V23 has between 372-994-litres of boot space. Picture: Charl Bosch

Although initially described as a hardcore off-roader, the lack of a combustion engine means the V23 lacks not only a low range transfer case, but any form of locking differential.

Conversely, though, it has 210 mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 42° and departure angle of 41°.

Power

As in China, the V23 has a choice of two electric powertrains; a 59.3-kWh battery powering a single electric motor in the rear-wheel drive, and an 81.8-kWh battery motivating a pair of batteries in the dual-motor all-wheel drive.

For the former, outputs are 100kW/180Nm, which allows for a range of 360 km and 0-100 km/h in 11 seconds. Supporting DC charging up to 85 kW means a waiting time of 42 minutes from 30-80%.

Rear storage box on the tailgate is only accessible with the tailgate open. Picture: Charl Bosch

With its bigger battery and two electric motors, the V23 develops 155kW/292Nm, which results in 0-100 km/h taking 7.5 seconds.

Although capable of DC charging up to 104 kW, topping the all-wheel drive from 30-80% takes the same 42 minutes as the rear-wheel drive. The claimed range is 430 km.

Standard across both is a drive mode selector with five settings: Slippery, Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual. An Offroad setting is additionally provided for the all-wheel drive.

Spec

In terms of spec, both versions have the following:

LED headlights;

dual-zone climate control;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric and ventilated front seats;

15.4-inch infotainment display;

seven-speaker sound system;

three type-C USB ports;

six airbags

Physical switches still take prominence inside. Picture: Charl Bosch

For the all-wheel drive, the two-wheel drive’s cruise control makes way for Adaptive Cruise Control, the reverse camera system for a 540-degree display, and the 19-inch alloy wheels for 21-inch.

Also unique to the all-wheel drive is a heating function for the front seats, plus the following driver assistance systems;

Lane Departure Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

Blind Spot Warning;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Front Collision Warning;

Lead Vehicle Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Door Opening Warning;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Colours

In total, six colour options are available:

Khaki White;

Cyan Grey;

Starlight Sliver;

Warm Orange;

Texture Green;

Carbon Crystal Black

03T

Fully detailed earlier this month, the 03T serves as iCaur’s flagship until the arrival of the V27.

Until the arrival of the V27, the 03T heads iCaur’s product range. Picture: Charl Bosch

Initially planned to be marketed as the Jaecoo J6 until the confirmation of the iCaur brand, the 03T is an effective facelift of the original 03 that launched the iCar marque in China three years ago.

Dimensions

Unlike the V23, the faux spare cover opens to unlock an additional 40-litres of space.

Boot space amounts to between 450-1 238-litres. Picture: Charl Bosch

Offering 195 mm of ground clearance, the 03T has a departure angle of 31°, an approach of 28° and breakover of 20°.

Power

On the power front, the single-motor 03T utilises a 65.7-kWh battery capable of 135kW/220Nm.

The claimed range is 426 km, with 0-100 km/h taking 10.5 seconds. The waiting time, using a DC charger up to 85 kW, is 30 minutes from 30-80%.

With a pair of electric motors and a larger 69.7-kWh battery, the all-wheel drive delivers 205kW/385Nm, enough for a 0-100 km/h dash of 6.5 seconds and a range of 418 km.

As with the V23, the 03T can be had with two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Picture: Charl Bosch

The same charging times as the two-wheel drive apply to the all-wheel drive.

Across both models, four drive modes are fitted: Eco, Normal, Sport and Custom. Opting for the all-wheel drive adds a further five: Slippery, Beach, Muddy, Bumpy and All-Road Mode.

iCaur has also made three settings for the steering available: Standard, Comfort and Sport.

Spec

As with the V23, both variants of the 03T are equipped with the following as standard:

19-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

dual-zone climate control;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric lumbar support for the driver’s chair;

ambient lighting;

15.6-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

four USB ports;

wireless smartphone charging pad

Safety and driver assistance come in the form of:

03T’s interior is plusher but also more minimalistic than that of the V23. Picture: Charl Bosch

six airbags;

540-degree camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Detection;

Lane Keep Assist;

Front Collision Warning;

Lead Vehicle Alert;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Driver Attention Alert

Specific to the all-wheel drive is a massaging function for the front seats, an ottoman-style folding arrangement for the front passenger’s seat and a 12-speaker Infinity sound system in place of the two-wheel drive’s unbranded eight-speaker.

Colours

On the colour front, five hues are available:

Khaki White;

Starlight Silver;

Cyan Grey;

Toronto Red;

Carbon Crystal Black

The drive

V23

For the route of just over 60 km, with a mid-way stop to change vehicles, only the all-wheel drive V23 and 03T could be experienced.

Opting for the former first revealed an impressive turn of pace, even with its stipulated two-tonne mass, dual electric motors and seemingly less than adequate power figures.

In fact, the V23 has a more than acceptable turn of pace, combined with relatively well sorted ride.

Unlike the 03T, the V23 retains a fair amount of physical switchgear. However, the lack of a proper instrument cluster will be frustrating for some.

As part of the personalisation programme, though, a digital cluster can be recessed into the dashboard.

In typical EV fashion, the steering is light and without much feel, until being switched to Sport mode.

The cabin itself is spacious, with added practicality in the form of the boot board hiding a storage compartment underneath.

In its sportiest setting, the V23’s feel incrementally improved, though left to Comfort, it feels more than sorted without the worry of its battery rapidly depleting.

03T

On the other hand, the 03T is completely different in feel, and not only due to is larger battery and power figures.

Being a more upmarket product, the interior is devoid of the V23’s buttons as all of the functions reside within the infotainment system.

While clean and neat, its ergonomics are more compromised, which can make the 03T frustrating to get accustomed to.

Fortunately, an instrument binnacle is present and settled far enough into the dashboard not to be obscured as a result of the seats not dropping all the way to the floor.

It is, however, the 03T’s dynamics that impress. Apart from the steering being decidedly un-EV heavy and sporty, the ride on the 21-inch wheels is firm but without the suspension being jarring when faced with a sudden surface change.

Unsurprisingly, more involving than the V23, the 03T responds quicker and with more vigour when switched to Sport mode.

Because of the all-paw gripping system, grip is instantaneous and, as with the V23, refined when tempting the allure of smashing the accelerator into the floor.

Conclusion

As much as debates are likely to flare up as to whether iCaur has what it takes to appeal to buyers, given its niche offerings, first impressions are largely impressive if not revolutionary.

However, while its parent brand achieved the unthinkable five years ago of swaying buyers into Chinese products at a rapid rate, iCaur’s future in South Africa is still unproven, and as such, considerable travelling needs to be done before it can swing sales away from comparative combustion legacy brand rivals.

Price

Included across all V23 and 03Ts is an eight-year/200 000km warranty, a five-year/100 000km service plan and an eight-year/160 000km battery warranty for the first owner.

V23

V23 2WD – R519 900

V23 AWD – R669 900

03T