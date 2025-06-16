Lights to flag victory in Canada for Russell and Mercedes

Silver Arrows' first victory of the year was backed-up by its rookie driver, Kimi Antonelli, finishing third to score his first ever Formula 1 podium finish.

George Russell secured his and Mercedes’ first win of the season in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday in an eventual 1-3 finish for the Silver Arrows.

Delight for Mercedes, despair for McLaren

The Briton beat four-time world champion Max Verstappen by 0.228 seconds under the safety car to claim his fourth career victory with his teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli finishing third.

The Italian rookie became the third-youngest podium finisher in Formula One history, showing composure in resisting late intense late pressure from championship leader Oscar Piastri, who survived a collision with teammate Lando Norris on his way to fourth.

That ensured he extended his lead in the drivers’ standings to 22 points ahead of Norris who crashed into him on lap 67 of the 70 lap race, breaking his front wing as he attempted to pass on the straight.

“Yep, I’m sorry,” said Norris of his crash. “It’s all my bad, all my fault. Unlucky, sorry. Stupid from me.”

Charles Leclerc finished fifth ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and the Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Esteban Ocon finished ninth for Haas, marking their 200th race with a solid points finish, ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

Russell was delighted to deliver his team’s first win since the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.

“It’s amazing to be back on the top step. The last time was Vegas and last year here felt like it was a victory lost. But today we obviously got the victory thanks to that incredible pole lap and I am so happy to see Kimi on the podium as well.”

Verstappen was quick to congratulate both Mercedes drivers.

“It was quite a good race although we were struggling on the tyres in the first two stints. We had an aggressive strategy and we managed to hang in there. And this was the maximum possible for us today.”

Antonelli was greeted enthusiastically by the big crowd with his name chanted as he took his podium place.

“It was so stressful,” he said. “But I am super happy! I had a good start, managed to jump to P3, and just stayed up there in the front. I am so happy to bring this podium home.”

Race in detail

The top six were all on mediums when the lights went out, Russell reacting quickest to pull clear while Antonelli passed Piastri for third.

Verstappen clung on to Russell’s early pace, staying within a second of him throughout the opening five laps, and three clear of Antonelli, as he tried to put him under pressure, but by lap seven, the Mercedes was 1.5 seconds clear.

By lap 10, it was two seconds as the Dutchman eased to save his tyres before pitting early on lap 13, for hards. This promoted Antonelli to P2 behind Russell with Piastri third ahead of Hamilton, Norris and Alonso.

Verstappen rejoined ninth as Russell reacted and pitted, returning in seventh on hards before Antonelli pitted from the lead on lap 15 leaving Piastri leading Norris in a McLaren 1-2.

Piastri pitted on lap 17 for hards, gifting Norris the lead after starting seventh on hards.

After a quick start, Hamilton pitted on lap 16 and came out trapped 10th in traffic, with reported damage to his car, that delayed his pursuit before Russell, on lap 26, swept past Leclerc for second.

Two laps later, Leclerc pitted for more hards followed by Norris, who took mediums. “I don’t understand this choice,” complained Leclerc, knowing it meant he had to pit again.

All this restored Russell and Verstappen to lead again ahead of Antonelli and Piastri with Norris charging in fifth, ahead of the two Ferraris.

Verstappen was early to pit again, on lap 37, but with a fast out-lap passed Antonelli, as Mercedes responded in vain to the Red Bull under-cut and began the second stops.

Only five seconds separated the top four as they began a furious final 10-lap dash to the flag that resulted in the McLarens battling wheel-to-wheel for fourth place near the end when Norris hit the rear of his team-mate’s car and crashed out of the race.

“I’ve not actually seen the incident, so I don’t know exactly what happened, but if Lando has taken full responsibility then that’s how it goes I guess,” Piastri said.

“It was just a bit of a tricky race in general and not an ideal finish.”

“There’s no one to blame but myself, so I apologise to the whole team and to Oscar as well for attempting something a bit too silly. Glad I didn’t ruin his race and yeah apologies to the team,” Norris said.