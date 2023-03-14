Renault’s ‘Taigo rival’ emerges in patents but not as a coupe

Charl Bosch

Having phased the popular Sandero out of South Africa two years ago in favour of the Indian-sourced Kiger, Renault seemingly appears set to do the same in another developing market, this time Brazil as evident by newly uncovered patent images.

In accordance with a report from last year, the automaker’s investment of R6.1-billion into its São José dos Pinhais Plant will see it manufacture a new SUV aimed at the Fiat Pulse and also the Volkswagen Nivus, known as the Tiago in South Africa.

Change in design

While at the time reported that a coupe-style bodystyle similar to the Nivus/Taigo would take prominence, newly leaked patent images suggest otherwise.

According to motor1.com Brazil, the drawings, uncovered by Dutch website AutoWeek, sees the still unnamed newcomer incorporating a mixture of Kiger and Sandero styling elements; the front facia and long bonnet being similar to the former and the rear stubby with the same C-shaped taillight clusters as the latter.

Although still set to ride on the CMF-B platform that underpins the Clio and Captur, the patents reveal a distinct lack of the reported coupe-style, but more of a traditional crossover-type appearance the Kiger has become known for.

Rebadging ends

In addition to the drawings, the AutoWeek report goes further by alleging that the newcomer will compensate for the eventual withdrawal of the Sandero as per Renault’s announcement in 2018, that it will cease sales of models from its Romanian subsidiary resplendent with the diamond logo.

“My goal is to have a global Renault line-up. I want [rebadging] to stop,” Renault’s Head of Design, Laurens van den Acker, told Automotive News Europe on the side-lines of that year’s Moscow Motor Show.

He, however, stated that the Duster, set to be replaced by the production version of the Bigster Concept in 2025, will remain the only model sold under the Dacia and Renault nameplates depending on the market and which name has the strongest foothold.

Newcomer’s relation with the Kiger is unknown at present.

What is means for South Africa

In South Africa, this has already taken place as only the recently updated Duster prevails as the sole model to have originated from Dacia conceptualisation.

For now, it remains unknown if the new model will attract the attentions of Renault South Africa as possibly a step-down or step-up from the Kiger that is unlikely to be axed anytime soon.

As production is only anticipated to commence towards the end of this year in readiness for sales starting in Brazil next year, expect more details, including for South Africa, to only emerge then.

