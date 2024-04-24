Facelift Renault Captur redressed as sharper suited Mitsubishi ASX

ASX will remain a local market no-no as its place will indirectly be taken by the Xforce later this year.

One of its first Renault badged models in Europe to emerge from the three-way alliance also involving Nissan, Mitsubishi has debuted the facelift ASX just under two years after its market introduction.

Aggressive new face

Debuting in the same month as the revised Renault Captur on which it is based, the sharper looking ASX’s aesthetic changes involves slightly altered LED headlights and a Mitsubishi specific Dynamic Shield grille that forms part of the X-shaped lower air intake finished in gloss black.

Besides the Mitsubishi and ASX lettering on the tailgate, the rear facia is otherwise identical to the Captur, with the same applying to the design of diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels.

Its arrival having preceded that of the revived Colt spun-off of the Clio, the ASX retains the same dimensions as the Captur, as well as boot space that ranges from 422-litres to 1 596-litres and from 326-litres to 1 458-litres in the case of hybrid models.

Inside

Inside, the ASX loses out on the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, but does get the newer 10.4-inch infotainment system with improved software, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

ASX gets the new 10.4-inch infotainment system, but not the bigger instrument cluster. Image: Mitsubishi

Absent is the nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a Mitsubishi equivalent of the Esprit Alpine trim level.

New on the safety side are Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Park Assist and an improved 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Petrol, hybrid or mild-hybrid

Up front, the ASX retains three powerunit shared with the Captur, though none were detailed with any power outputs.

Based on the figures of the Captur and on the details issued by Mitsubishi, the line-up will see outputs of 66kW/160Nm from the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 103kW/260Nm from the mild-hybrid 1.3-litre turbo-petrol.

The standard transmission on both is a six-speed manual with the 48-volt assisted petrol being privy to a seven-speed dual-clutch as its option.

Seats are trimmed in recycled materials as opposed to leather. Image: Mitsubishi

Badged under the E-Tech moniker in the Captur, the flagship hybrid ASX simply sports the HEV designation and as before, combines a normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.2-kWh electric motor producing 36 kW.

Paired to the unique four-speed automatic gearbox that eschews the clutch and synchromesh for a dog ring setup, with reverse being handled by two separate gears provided by the electric motor, the ASX HEV develops a combined 107 kW.

Wait for Xforce

Set to go on-sale in Europe within the coming weeks, the ASX will again be build alongside the Captur at Renault’s Valladolid plant in Spain with pricing to be announced later.

For South Africa, the ASX will remain a no-no though as its place will be taken by the Xforce approved for unveiling in the third quarter of the year as successor to now 14-year old current model.

