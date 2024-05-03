Chery makes its official: Development on first bakkie has started

Newly confirmed details involves the newcomer being based on a unibody platform rather than a conventional body-on-frame.

Chery badge will, within the next 18 months, be resplendent on a bakkie.

Announced during its official South African market relaunch in 2021 with plans for introduction in the third quarter of 2023, select details have now emerged about Chery‘s upcoming bakkie, which is still unnamed but anticipated to be released within the next 18 months.

Known so far

A topic of much speculation that received no clear detailing at the brand’s New Journey, New Life International User Summit in Wuhu last year, the unknown and unnamed bakkie once again surfaced at the brand’s New Energy, New Eco, New Era event in its hometown last week post the China Auto Expo in Beijing.

Despite not wanting to go into exact detail, the brand’s senior executives told The Citizen on the sidelines of the latter event that development had already commenced and that the finished product will ride on a unibody platform as opposed to a traditional body-on-frame.

The selection of the latter being as a result of Chery not having a body-on-frame architecture in its product portfolio, the bakkie will most likely incorporate styling from the current Tiggo models, though at present, this is purely speculative.

What could still happen?

In a related report, motor1.com Brazil states the new addition will be offered in single cab and double cab bodystyles, as well as a cab-and-a-half with drive expected to go to the rear or all wheels.

Going further, the publication claims the line-up of powertrains will most likely consist of the 2.0 T-GDI that produces between 187 kW and 192 kW in various Chery, Jaecoo, Omoda and Exeed models, as well as a hybrid – the most powerful being the 445kW/915Nm plug-in setup in the Chery Tiggo 9/Jaecoo J8.

A further likelihood is an all-electric variant utilising the hardware from either the Omoda E5 or of Chery’s EV dedicated Exlantix brand that made its world debut at the New Journey, New Life event.

Wait is on

As mentioned though, no confirmed details are known and as much, remains purely speculative until being officially announced by Chery.

The same also applies to South African-market availability, though based on the original bakkie confirmation having occurred on local soil, don’t be surprised if it does become reality sometime in 2025.

