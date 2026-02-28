222kW Amarok an enticing alternative to the usual diesel suspects

Volkswagen double cab the only non-performance mainstream petrol bakkie in Mzansi.

After being on-and-off for quite a while, the 2.3-litre turbo petrol, or rather 222kW VW Amarok, was finally introduced towards the end of 2026.

The powertrain was introduced as part of the current VW Amarok’s global portfolio at its launch at the end of 2022 and is an enticing offering in other world markets. Not one that necessarily makes sense in Mzansi, but enticing nonetheless.

The petrol Amarok is powered by Ford’s familiar four-cylinder 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine which was offered in the Mustang locally a while back. In the Amarok, VW has renamed it to TSI in alliance with the German carmaker’s range of blown petrol mills. It produces 222kW of power and 452Nm of torque which is sent to all fours wheels via 10-speed transmission.

222kW Amarok unique offering

The local bakkie landscape is traditionally a diesel-heavy affair ranging from Armageddon-proof workhorse mills to refined performance machines. The 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol Ford Ranger Raptor and the plug-in hybrid BYD Shark have moved the performance goal posts as non-diesel bakkies, yet they are niche offerings that is never going to overthrow the segment’s oil-burning hierarchy.

Ford badges the 2.3-litre engine as EcoBoost and VW calls it TSI. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Therefore, the introduction of the 222kW VW Amarok in sole PanAmericana guise at R1 099 000 is quite unique. Apart from the Raptor, and before Ford roll out their 2.3-litre model later this year, it is the only mainstream leisure-orientated petrol bakkie in Mzansi. But instead of being a niche performance offering, it offers a genuine petrol alternative to the 154kW 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel PanAmericana at R4 500 less and 184kW 3.0-litre V6 at R91 900 more.

With so little in it in terms of price and all three offerings similar specification, personal preference will play a huge role. As the only other mainstream petrol options are at the extreme ends of the scale in the obnoxious Raptor and workhorse Toyota Hilux, diesel bakkie owners will be pleasantly surprised with how buttery smooth a petrol powertrain is. The quiet start-up, the smooth acceleration and effortless power delivery is enough to convert even the staunchest of diesel loyalists.

Crunching the numbers

But as driving pleasure is measured in a subjective thing and measured in emotion and not numbers, performance and fuel economy figures will have to take centre stage for the purpose of this road test.

Before even looking at the claimed and real-life numbers, ask any buyer to guess how the petrol Amarok will compare to the oil-burners and the educated guess will be that it is going to be faster, but thirstier. Turns out both guesses are accurate. But by how much?

The 222kW Amarok rides on black 18-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Volkswagen claims the petrol Amarok will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 7.6 seconds. That is a very impressive number on paper, but one The Citizen Motoring couldn’t get close to on the straight track at Gerotek. The best run Road Test Editor Mark Jones could manage was 9.09 seconds.

While the number is way off the 7.6, it does get better with some context chucked in. It still managed to pip its brawny 184kW 3.0-litre PanAmericana sibling, which clocked a time of 9.13 seconds in our test. We did not test the 2.0-litre bi-turbo in PanAmerciana guise, but we did put the Life derivative to test and it ran a 10.38-second 0 to 100km/h time.

For the record, the fastest sprint time clocked by a production Toyota Hilux is the GR Sport’s 10.32-second run. And 10.59 is the fastest Isuzu D-Max time set by the V-Cross.

Boost ace up 2.3’s sleeve

The 222kW Amarok is slightly slower off the line than the 3.0-litre oil-burner. But the mill starts building boost in second and third gear, you’re in serious business. This is evident in its 60 to 140km/h roll-on time of 11.66 seconds compared to the diesel’s 13.66. Here the 2.0-litre bi-turbo is way behind at 16.05 seconds. Four and a half seconds is long time to be spending in the wrong side of the road when overtaking.

Yet the Amarok goes about this blaze of boost and keeps it long after it went past the national limit. Also in a very unassuming way compared to the Raptor’s rowdiness.

Then we get to fuel consumption which is a cruel reality check. On average, our fuel economy in almost all the Ford/VW 2.0-litre bi-turbo products sipped in the high 10s per 100km. The 3.0-litre V6 is slightly thirstier at low to mid 11s, with the Adventura being the exception at 13.1L/100km.

Like in other PanAmericana models, the 222kW Amarok’s cabin features brown leatherette inserts. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Bakkie heavy on the juice

With very conservative driving, the best we managed in the 222kW Amarok was 13L/100km. The picture became bleaker with overall figures settling at 15L/100km after a week. We will give it the benefit of the doubt for not having been in run properly. But it is never in a million years getting close to the claimed 9.7/100km.

Towing will escalate the number. It has a 3 500kg towing capacity like its diesel siblings, but less torque will result in more stress on the engine. This will result in an even higher fuel bill.

The 222kW Amarok is every bit as enticing a prospect we thought it would be. It is not as clear cut as a petrol that is better than a diesel. It does some things better than its oil-burning siblings and some things not. If this is the one that appeals to you and you can absorb the fuel costs, you won’t regret it. Although ditching a diesel bakkie for a non-performance petrol model seemed unthinkable not that long ago.

222kW Amarok test results