Volvo expands XC40 lineup with new B3 Essential derivative

Priced from R750 000, the new derivative includes a comprehensive five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and warranty.

“The introduction of the XC40 B3 Essential allows us to welcome even more customers to the Volvo brand without compromising on the premium experience we are known for,” commented Grant Locke, managing director of VCSA.

“It offers the safety, technology and Scandinavian design our customers expect, now at a more accessible price point. We believe it strikes the right balance between value and luxury in the compact SUV segment.”

Power and economy

The XC40 B3 Essential is powered by a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110kW and 265 Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels via an eight-speed Geartronic automatic transmission. The B3 Essential is claimed to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 10.1 seconds. While the top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h in line with Volvo’s global safety commitment.

With a 54-litre fuel tank and a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.1 litres / 100km. The XC40 B3 Essential offers an estimated driving range of approximately 760km. Making it well-suited to both urban commuting and longer-distance travel.

Scandinavian safety and design

Despite its positioning as the most attainable XC40 derivative. The B3 Essential maintains Volvo’s hallmark blend of Scandinavian design, comfort and advanced technology. Standard specification includes 18-inch five-spoke glossy silver alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and Charcoal leather upholstery. Buyers may alternatively specify Premium Grey Melange City Block Textile at no additional cost.

The newcomer also features front and rear park assist, keyless entry with a hands-free powered tailgate, and a nine-inch infotainment system with Google built-in, incorporating Google Assistant, Google Maps, and access to the Google Play Store.

Optional extras

As already mentioned, pricing for the XC40 B3 Essential starts at R750 000. Customers can further personalise their vehicles with a selection of optional extras, including the Power Seats package (R9 200), Harman Kardon Premium sound system (R11 200), 360-degree camera (R23 700) and Pixel LED headlights (R25 400).

The XC40 B3 Essential is available on a to-order basis, with customers encouraged to contact their nearest Volvo dealership for further information.